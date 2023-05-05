Here are 8 tell-tale signs of burnout at work you should not neglect

A unique form of work-related stress called job burnout is a state of physical or emotional tiredness that also includes a sense of diminished accomplishment and a loss of one's sense of self. You must look out for these warning signs if you feel worn out and unmotivated.-- By Anushri Bokade

Check out some of the red flags you must be concerned about if you feel exhausted after work.

You have become cynical at work: A significant symptom of burnout in the workplace can be the negativity and lack of motivation to work. The cynicism and indifference can be a sign you should pay attention to.

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2: 7 things to know before watching multi-starrer historical period drama film

You force yourself to work and find it difficult to start: The physical and emotional exhaustion at work can make it hard to get to work, and an eight-hour work shift may feel like eighty. This work-related stress is a crucial symptom of burnout you should not ignore.

Unable to be consistently productive: Another burnout sign is the feeling of incompetence and ineffectiveness. It can make you feel unproductive and ungrateful towards yourself. These signs usually come with cynicism and a lack of motivation, which we discussed above.

You feel impatient and irritable: If the stress and pressure of your job are leading you to become irritable towards your co-workers and clients, then burnout is something you should blame. Paying attention to it before it worsens and becomes angry becomes necessary.

You find it hard to concentrate: Trouble in keeping your mind in one place and forgetfulness are the initial signs of burnout. Some studies have hinted at more than 100 symptoms for it.

Disillusionment towards job: You may be approaching burnout if you feel disillusionment and loss of idealism towards your job. These are the very evident shifts that person experiences which should not be ignored.

Use of drugs and alcohol: Consuming food, alcohol, or drugs to numb your feelings and feel better can be a symptom of job burnout. This can lead to harmful effects and severe signs of burnout one should never ignore. It can lead to obesity and other health problems.



Changes in sleeping pattern: Studies by scholars have also indicated that trouble getting and staying asleep can be connected to burnout. Don't ignore changes in your sleep pattern, as they can lead to heart disease, diabetes and other health issues.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor ramp up fashion quotient at an event