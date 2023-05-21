Here are 7 food items to help you boost your sex life

It should come as no surprise that the foods you eat play a role in enhancing your sex life as having a good sex drive is related to feeling physically and emotionally healthy.

Eating a diet high in vegetables and lean proteins, and low in sugar and saturated fat, can also help to prevent illnesses like metabolic syndrome and hormonal imbalances that can influence your libido. These seven foods are bursting with nutrients that might energise your libido and possibly enhance your general health. Here are 7 food items that will increase your libido and help you perform better:

Watermelon: Watermelon is one of the richest natural sources of L-citrulline, a non-essential amino acid that your body converts to L-arginine in your body. And it’s the L-arginine that can help make your erection harder.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC

Apple: The saying "an apple a day keeps the doctor away" may also apply to your sexual endurance. It's all due to the abundance of quercetin in apples, an antioxidant flavonoid that has been linked to increased endurance.

Garlic: History has it that the ancient Egyptians utilised garlic to increase their stamina. Consuming garlic extract helps prevent the growth of new fatty deposits, known as plaque, inside arterial walls, according to a Journal of Nutrition study. Yes, that also applies to the arteries that supply your penis.

Pomegranate Juice: According to a new study in the International Journal of Impotence Research, pomegranate juice can help treat erectile dysfunction since it is full of antioxidants that enhance blood flow.

ALSO READ: Rihanna looks ravishing as she flaunts her baby bump in these photos (PICTURES)