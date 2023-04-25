Here are 6 ways to take proper, effective care of your ears
Ears are sensitive and require proper care. With seasons changing, it is incumbent that we use effective ways to clean and take care of our ears so that we can prevent them from fungal infections.
Take a look at these quick hacks and you can easily prevent your ears from fungal infection:
- Seek quick medical advice from a doctor for eardrops, medication, and ear cleaning.
- After a shower, keep the ears dry and clean. Avoid cleaning your ears with earbuds.
- During the rainy season, stay away from foods that are chilly and sour. Drinking tea, coffee, or soup lowers the chance of ear infections if you have a throat infection.
- Choose to gargle with salt water to avoid getting a throat infection.
- After taking a shower, try to wipe the outer portion of the ear with a clean cloth.
- Make sure to disinfect the earbuds after cleaning them. This would stop any ear canal infections.
