    Are you always hungry? Here are 7 reasons why you have uncontrollable hunger

    Understanding the food we eat is critical. Since it affects our physical and mental health, our brain requires sufficient nutrition. A balanced diet helps boost our mood, memory, and cognitive abilities.

    Are you always hungry? Here are 7 reasons why you have uncontrollable hunger
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 5:23 PM IST

    Very few people know that Mindful eating is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle. When we ignore what we eat, we may consume too many unhealthy processed foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. If your stomach is constantly rumbling, it could be because of several underlying health conditions. The condition can lead to various health problems like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Here are some possible explanations:

    1. Lack of Sleep: Inadequate sleep might cause hormonal changes that alter your appetite. When you don't get enough sleep, your body generates more of the hunger hormone ghrelin and less of the appetite suppressor hormone leptin.

    2. Dehydration: Sometimes, thirst can be mistaken for hunger. If you need to drink more water throughout the day, you may feel hungry when you're dehydrated.

    3. Stress: When you are stressed, your body generates the hormone cortisol, which can cause an increase in hunger. Stress can also lead to a desire for high-calorie, high-carbohydrate meals.

    4. Medication: Certain medications, such as antidepressants, antihistamines, and steroids, can increase your appetite.

    5. Not Eating Enough Protein: Protein helps you feel full and satisfied. You may feel hungry more often if you need to eat more protein.

    6. Lack of Fiber: Another nutrient that might help you feel full is fibre. You may feel more hungry if you need to consume more fibre-rich meals like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

    7. Medical Conditions: Diabetes, hypothyroidism, and Cushing's syndrome are medical illnesses that can alter your appetite and always make you hungry.

    If you are continuously hungry, consult your doctor to rule out any underlying medical concerns. Meanwhile, getting adequate sleep, staying hydrated, controlling stress, and eating a well-balanced diet high in protein and fibre will help keep your hunger in check.

