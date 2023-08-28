Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Healthy living: 5 Health benefits of not having Tea daily

    Drinking less tea or even stopping the tea-drinking habit can help reduce anxiety, improve sleep quality, and reduce headaches, among other benefits. Tea is a powerhouse, but even stopping the tea drinking habit has several health benefits for people who are addicted to it.

    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 7:12 PM IST

    Drinking less tea or even stopping the tea-drinking habit can help reduce anxiety, improve sleep quality, and reduce headaches, among other benefits. The good news is that there are proven health benefits that come with stopping tea drinking, from a reduced caffeine dependency to improved hydration. Those who are already prone to stress and anxiety may find that caffeine makes their symptoms a whole lot worse. Additionally, higher tea intake is inter-connected to increased chances of depression and mood changes in people. Besides a more blissful and undisturbed night’s rest, those who are tea-free may find it would only benefit them as it can lead to less staining of teeth and a brighter smile daily.

    Here are 5 health benefits of not having Tea daily:

    1. Reduced Caffeine Dependency:

    Many teas, especially black tea and some green teas, contain caffeine. While caffeine can have some benefits, such as improved alertness and focus, it can also lead to dependency and disrupt sleep patterns if consumed in excess. Reducing your daily tea intake can help you manage caffeine intake and reduce dependency.

    2. Improved Hydration:

    Excessive tea consumption, especially caffeinated varieties, can act as a diuretic, potentially leading to increased urination and fluid loss. Limiting tea intake can help you stay better hydrated, as water remains one of the best options for maintaining proper hydration.

    3. Reduced Stomach Discomfort:

    Some individuals may experience digestive issues, such as acid reflux or stomach discomfort when they consume tea regularly. Limiting tea intake can help reduce these symptoms and improve overall digestive comfort.

    4. Less Staining of Teeth:

    Certain types of tea, particularly black tea, can stain teeth over time. Reducing tea consumption may help prevent or minimize teeth staining, leading to a brighter smile.

    5. Diverse Nutrient Intake:

    While tea contains various antioxidants and health-promoting compounds, relying solely on tea for hydration means missing out on the nutritional benefits of other beverages like water, herbal infusions, or fresh fruit juices. Limiting tea can encourage a more varied and balanced liquid intake.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 7:12 PM IST
