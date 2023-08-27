Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 popular foods to celebrate being Siblings

Raksha Bandhan is a most loved and popular Indian festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, marked by the exchange of love, blessings, and yummy food. The Raksha Bandhan is about sisters fulfilling their duty and love towards younger sisters, besides the camaraderie and bonding between brothers and sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is a most loved and popular Indian festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, marked by the exchange of love, blessings, and yummy food. The Raksha Bandhan is about sisters fulfilling their duty and love towards younger sisters, besides the camaraderie and bonding between brothers and sisters. The occasion marks any brother-sister relationship between men and women who may not be biologically related. Raksha Bandhan, a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters in India, is marked by joyous gatherings and delicious feasts. Food and Indian festivities go hand in hand. Every festival is an opportunity to devour homemade crispy, crunchy, and spicy food. Raksha Bandhan is no different. Remember those Rakhi days when the aroma of hot puris, besan-laddoos, and sharbat from Grandma's kitchen used to fill the home? Ohh! Those good old days were to die for. With Raksha Bandhan's date 30th August 2023 fast approaching, let’s all gear up for the festivities. Of course, no Indian festival is complete without delicious food, and Raksha Bandhan is no exception. I'm sure you remember those days when Grandma's kitchen was filled with the aromas of hot puris, besan-laddoos, and sharbat. Yum! Just thinking about it can make your mouth water.

Here are 5 popular foods to celebrate sibling love:

1. Rakhi Sweets:

Sweets take centre stage during Raksha Bandhan. Families prepare a variety of homemade sweets like barfi, laddoo, gulab jamun, and peda. These sweets symbolize the sweetness of the sibling relationship.

2. Rakhi Thali:

Rakhi thalis (platters) are a common sight during the festival. These beautifully decorated platters contain an assortment of sweets, often purchased from local sweet shops. The thali may also include a rakhi (sacred thread), tilak (vermilion mark), and rice grains for the traditional ritual.

3. Chaat:

Savoury snacks like chaat are a favourite during Raksha Bandhan. Spicy and tangy dishes like aloo tikki chaat, pani puri, and sev puri are popular choices, adding a delightful contrast to the sweetness of the occasion.

4. Biryani:

Special meals are prepared on Raksha Bandhan, and biryani is a common feature. Whether it's vegetable biryani or chicken biryani, this aromatic and flavorful rice dish is relished by families as they come together to celebrate.

5. Paneer Dishes:

For vegetarian households, paneer (cottage cheese) dishes like paneer tikka, paneer butter masala, or palak paneer are often prepared. Paneer is loved for its versatility and ability to be turned into delicious dishes.

