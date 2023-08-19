Healthy Life: 5 unexpected benefits of Alkaline Water

Alkaline water, also known as alkaline ionized water, is referred to as commercially available water with a high pH value. The pH is a measure of the acid-base balance of the water. Typically, pH of natural water ranges between 6.5 and 8.5. It is controlled by carbon dioxide-bicarbonate-carbonate equilibrium system.

Alkaline water, also known as alkaline ionized water, is referred to as commercially available water with a high pH value. The pH is a measure of the acid-base balance of the water. Typically, the pH of natural water ranges between 6.5 and 8.5. It is controlled by a carbon dioxide-bicarbonate-carbonate equilibrium system. Alkaline water, which is water with a higher pH level, has gained popularity for its potential health benefits. Here are five health benefits associated with drinking alkaline water. It's important to note that while there are potential benefits associated with alkaline water, scientific research is ongoing, and the evidence is mixed. The effectiveness of alkaline water can vary depending on factors like the source of the water and individual health conditions. Before making any significant dietary changes, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional to determine if alkaline water is appropriate for your specific needs. An increase in the amount of dissolved carbon dioxide reduces the pH of water, resulting in acidic water. In contrast, a decreased amount of carbon dioxide increases the pH of water; thus, generating alkaline water.

Here are 5 health benefits of Alkaline Water:

1. Hydration:

Alkaline water is believed to be more easily absorbed by the body due to its smaller molecule size and higher pH level. This enhanced absorption may help improve overall hydration and keep you more effectively hydrated.

2. Balancing pH Levels:

Proponents of alkaline water argue that it can help balance the body's pH levels. While the body naturally maintains a stable pH, some people believe that consuming alkaline water can assist in neutralizing excess acidity, which is linked to various health issues.

3. Antioxidant Properties:

Alkaline water often contains antioxidants, which can help combat free radicals in the body. These free radicals can contribute to cellular damage and ageing, so antioxidants may support overall health and well-being.

4. Digestive Health:

Some individuals find relief from symptoms of acid reflux and indigestion by consuming alkaline water. It may help neutralize excess stomach acid and alleviate discomfort.

5. Detoxification:

Advocates of alkaline water suggest that it can assist in detoxifying the body by flushing out toxins and waste products more effectively. Improved hydration and antioxidant content may contribute to this effect.

