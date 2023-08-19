Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cleaning jewelery to making paneer: 6 creative ways to make use of spoiled milk

    Turn the tables on spoiled milk by embracing these 6 ingenious solutions. From culinary delights to gardening benefits, these resourceful ideas empower you to transform something discarded into something valuable.   --by Leona Merlin Antony

    1. Limescale Deposits

    To remove limescale deposits using spoiled milk, simply soak the affected area in the milk for a few hours or overnight. The natural acids and enzymes in the milk will help break down the limescale buildup. After soaking, scrub the area gently with a soft brush or cloth to remove the loosened deposits, revealing a cleaner surface.

    2. Mice Prevention

    To deter mice from using spoiled milk, soak cotton balls or cloth pieces in the milk and place them in areas where mice are active. The sour smell of spoiled milk can act as a repellent, discouraging mice from entering your space. Replace the soaked items regularly to maintain the repellent effect.

    3. Cleaning Jewellry

    To clean jewellery using spoiled milk, soak the jewellery pieces in the milk for a few hours. The natural acids in the milk can help break down dirt and grime on the surface of the jewellery. After soaking, gently scrub the jewellery with a soft brush or cloth and rinse thoroughly with water to reveal a refreshed and clean shine.

    4. Scrambled Eggs

    To make scrambled eggs with spoiled milk, whisk the spoiled milk to ensure it's well-mixed. In a bowl, beat eggs and add a splash of the spoiled milk. Season with salt and pepper. Cook the egg mixture in a non-stick pan over low heat, stirring constantly until the eggs are cooked to your desired consistency. The spoiled milk adds a tangy flavor and creaminess to the scrambled eggs.

    5. Gardening

    To use spoiled milk in gardening, dilute it with water in a 1:1 ratio and use it as a natural fertilizer. The nutrients and beneficial bacteria in the milk can enrich the soil and promote plant growth. Apply the diluted spoiled milk to your garden soil or use it as a foliar spray for your plants.

    6. Making Paneer

    Do this after making sure of the safety of spoiled milk. Line a sieve or colander with a muslin cloth or cheesecloth. Pour the curdled mixture through the cloth to separate the curds from the whey. Rinse the curds under cold water, gather the cloth's edges, and gently squeeze out excess moisture. Shape the paneer into a block, and it's ready to use.

