Healthy heart to weight loss, 5 benefits of walnuts you should know

Walnuts have been a beloved snack for many years, originating in Persia and spreading through Europe and Asia. They also have many health benefits. Read on to find out what they are.

Nuts are not only good for health but are also delicious snacks. They help maintain a healthy diet, especially during the winter and autumn. Walnuts are highly nutrient-dense as they have high amounts of plant proteins, antioxidants, phytochemicals, and other nutritious fibres. But do you know the rich history of walnuts?

History Of Walnuts: Walnuts are the oldest plant-based food known to mankind, dating back to 7,000 BCE. The nut's origin is in Persia. They came to China and Central Asia, and the silk route played a prominent role in their export. The walnuts were first traded to Greece by Alexander the Great's armies and later spread throughout Europe because of the Romans. According to Greek mythology, the walnut was a symbol of wisdom offered to Zeus, the god of the sky. According to Roman mythology, the walnut was offered to Jupiter, the god of thunder and sky.

Walnut also has the following health benefits:

Healthy heart: According to experts consuming walnuts can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and provides oil that can improve your endothelial functions.

Weight loss: According to many studies, the energy absorbed from walnuts is 21 per cent less than expected based on their nutrients.

Good for the brain: The walnuts look like brains and are also good for our brains. They contain Omega-3 fatty acids, which help in reducing oxidative stress in our brain, but also by helping to improve brain neurogenesis and signalling.

It can help lower blood pressure: Some studies have also suggested that eating walnuts can help lower blood pressure, including in people with high blood pressure.

Healthy gut: An unhealthy composition of your microbiota can cause inflammation and disease in your gut or anywhere in the body, leading to an increased risk of heart disease, obesity and cancer. Having walnuts may be a way to support the health of your microbiota and your gut.

