Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health tips: 5 surprising advantages of Ginger for Cough and Cold

    Ginger can soothe coughs and sore throats and improve your recovery time due to its compounds that can boost immunity. The cough happens due to a sore throat, which takes place due to viruses. These viruses include the common cold, flu, and mononucleosis. Cold medicine can't kill viruses, but ginger can.

    Health tips: 5 surprising advantages of Ginger for Cough and Cold vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 5:48 PM IST

    Ginger, a culinary gem and ancient medicinal marvel holds within its humble root a treasure trove of benefits that extend beyond its flavorful zest. When it comes to soothing coughs and combating colds, ginger emerges as an unexpected hero. Let's explore the remarkable ways in which this versatile root can alleviate your cough and cold symptoms. In the realm of natural remedies, ginger stands as an unassuming yet remarkable powerhouse. Beyond its culinary allure, ginger boasts a range of unexpected advantages when alleviating coughs and colds. This versatile root has been treasured for centuries in traditional medicine for its exceptional healing properties.

    Ginger can soothe coughs and sore throats and improve your recovery time due to its compounds that can boost immunity. The cough happens due to a sore throat, which takes place due to viruses. These viruses include the common cold, flu, and mononucleosis. Cold medicine can't kill viruses, but ginger can. Whether infused into soothing teas, added to nourishing soups, or consumed in its raw form, ginger's multifaceted benefits make it an indispensable remedy in the battle against coughs and colds. By embracing this age-old solution from nature's pantry, you invite natural healing and relief into your life, embracing the wisdom of generations before us.

    ALSO READ: Jet-Set Style: 6 tips for elevating your Airport Look

    Here are 5 surprising advantages of Ginger for cough and cold:

    1. Antiviral Armor:

    Ginger's innate antiviral properties act as a shield against common cold viruses, bolstering the immune system's defences against these pesky invaders.

    2. Cough Comfort:

    The soothing attributes of ginger can quiet persistent coughs by relaxing airways, providing much-needed relief from incessant coughing fits.

    3. Mucus Melter:

    Ginger's warming essence aids in breaking down and expelling excess mucus, offering respite from congestion and making breathing easier.

    4. Anti-Inflammatory Ally:

    The anti-inflammatory potency of ginger reduces throat and airway inflammation, alleviating discomfort and irritation linked to cold-induced inflammation.

    5. Immunity Elixir:

    Enriched with antioxidants, ginger empowers the immune system, amplifying the body's capacity to fend off infections and expedite recovery from colds.

    ALSO READ: Managing Panic Attacks: 6 effective tips for finding calm

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 5:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unveiling natural radiance: 5 revolutionary Skin benefits of Tulsi vma eai

    Unveiling natural radiance: 5 revolutionary Skin benefits of Tulsi

    Jet-Set Style: 6 tips for elevating your Airport Look MSW EAI

    Jet-Set Style: 6 tips for elevating your Airport Look

    Managing Panic Attacks: 6 effective tips for finding calm MSW EAI

    Managing Panic Attacks: 6 effective tips for finding calm

    Hair Care: 5 incredible benefits of eating Bananas vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 incredible benefits of eating Bananas

    Weight Loss: 5 surprising benefits of eating Litchi vma eai

    Weight Loss: 5 surprising benefits of eating Litchi

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Jannik Sinner claims First ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto osf

    Jannik Sinner claims First ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto

    Pakistan Seema Haider hoists tricolour while India Anju celebrates Pak Independence Day WATCH AJR

    Pakistan's Seema Haider hoists tricolour while India's Anju celebrates Pak's Independence Day | WATCH

    Kerala government announces Onam bonus, special allowance for employees anr

    Kerala government announces Onam bonus, special allowance for employees

    Kriti Sanon stuns in a black latex 'fit, fans say, "Can't wait to see you doing some kick ass action scenes" ADC

    Kriti Sanon stuns in a black latex 'fit, fans say, "Can't wait to see you doing some kick ass action scenes"

    Unveiling natural radiance: 5 revolutionary Skin benefits of Tulsi vma eai

    Unveiling natural radiance: 5 revolutionary Skin benefits of Tulsi

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon