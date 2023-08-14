Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jet-Set Style: 6 tips for elevating your Airport Look

    Discover how to upgrade your airport fashion game with comfort and style. From functional footwear to statement accessories, learn how to create a chic and effortless ensemble for your travels.

    Jet-Set Style: 6 tips for elevating your Airport Look
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

    Elevating your airport look game can boost your confidence and make traveling a stylish and enjoyable experience. Remember, the key is to create a look that reflects your personal style while ensuring comfort and practicality. Whether you're traveling for business or leisure, a well-thought-out airport ensemble can set a positive tone for your journey. With these tips, you can effortlessly level up your airport look game and turn heads as you navigate through terminals and checkpoints.

    Here are six ways to level up your airport look:

    1. Comfort Meets Style

    Opt for comfortable yet chic clothing. Choose breathable fabrics like cotton or lightweight knits for tops and bottoms. Consider stylish joggers, leggings, or loose-fitting trousers paired with a soft tee or an oversized sweater. Aim for a balance between fashion and comfort.

    2. Layering Elegance

    Layers not only keep you warm during flights but also add depth to your outfit. A versatile jacket or a cozy cardigan can enhance your look effortlessly. This is also a practical approach as airplane temperatures can vary.

    3. Statement Accessories

    Elevate your airport ensemble with statement accessories. A stylish hat, oversized sunglasses, or a sleek watch can instantly add a touch of sophistication. Choose accessories that reflect your personal style and complement your outfit.

    4. Functional Footwear

    Opt for comfortable footwear that's easy to slip on and off during security checks. Sneakers, ankle boots, or stylish loafers are great choices. Choose a pair that not only suits your outfit but also provides support for walking through the airport.

    5. Effortless Hairstyles

    Keep your hair looking polished with simple yet stylish hairstyles. A low bun, a messy braid, or a classic ponytail can help you maintain a neat appearance throughout your journey. Consider using a silk scarf or a headband to add an extra flair.

    6. Versatile Carry-On Bag

    Your carry-on bag can be both functional and stylish. Opt for a spacious tote, backpack, or stylish cabin-sized luggage. Make sure it's organized with compartments for essentials like your passport, boarding pass, and travel accessories.

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 5:30 PM IST
