    Health Hazards: 5 dangerous side effects of excessively consuming Red Chilli Powder

    Many people enjoy spicy foods. Be it eating momos with spicy red dip or topping chaat with added red chilli. But ‘Laal mirch’ powder also has negative consequences. So, you must ensure you don’t consume too much of it. Keep an eye out for these symptoms.

    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 8:40 PM IST

    Overconsumption of too much red chilli powder daily may make you more likely to have stomach ulcers. Additionally, this illness may prove to be fatal for you. Aflatoxin, which red chillies contain, increases the chance of getting stomach ulcers, liver cirrhosis, and even colon cancer in some situations. Many people enjoy spicy foods. Be it eating momos with spicy red dip or topping chaat with added red chilli. Red chilli powder is used in Indian households as a primary taste enhancer and seasoning in curries, dals and sabzi. But ‘Laal mirch’ powder also has negative consequences. So, you must ensure you don’t consume too much of it. Keep an eye out for these symptoms to determine whether or not you are consuming too much red chilli powder.

    Here are 5 dangerous side effects of excessively consuming Red Chilli Powder:

    1. Gastric Issues:

    Excessive consumption of red chilli powder can irritate the lining of stomach, leading to gastritis or gastric ulcers. It may cause a burning sensation, abdominal pain, and discomfort.

    2. Digestive Upset:

    Spicy foods like red chilli powder can disrupt the digestive process, leading to diarrhoea or loose stools. This can be especially problematic for individuals with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other gastrointestinal conditions.

    3. Increased Blood Pressure:

    Capsaicin can temporarily increase blood pressure by stimulating the release of stress hormones. For individuals with hypertension or those at risk of heart disease, excessive consumption of red chilli powder can be dangerous as it may exacerbate these conditions.

    4. Damage to Mucous Membranes:

    Capsaicin can cause irritation and inflammation of the mucous membranes in the mouth, throat, and respiratory system. Prolonged exposure to high levels of capsaicin through excessive chilli consumption daily, can lead to respiratory problems and coughing.

    5. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD):

    Red Chilli powder can relax the lower oesophagal sphincter, allowing stomach acid to flow back into the oesophagus.

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 8:40 PM IST
