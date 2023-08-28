Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health hacks: 5 surprising benefits of Tulsi Water

    Tulsi, also known as holy basil, is revered in traditional medicine for its numerous health benefits. When consumed as Tulsi water, it offers several advantages for your health. Tulsi water is a powerhouse of benefits for your health and it aids your body as well.

    Studies have shown that regular intake of tulsi water can act as an antidote for stress-related disorders and improve brain function. It is because tulsi helps counter metabolic stress levels in the body that normalize external contributors like blood glucose and pressure, which contribute to stress. Tulsi, an Ayurvedic herb, has more to it than being just a plant in your household or something that adds a soothing aroma and flavour to your cup of tea. Tulsi, also known as holy basil, is one of them. It is a sacred plant in Hindu culture that is worshipped and has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine for its various health benefits. Known as the ‘golden remedy of Ayurveda’ or ‘queen of herbs’, tulsi can be added to water to make tulsi water. It has health benefits for your mind and body.

    Here are 5 health benefits of having Tulsi Water daily:

    1. Boosts Immunity:

    Tulsi is rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients that enhance the body's immune response. Regular consumption of Tulsi water can help the immune system fend off infections and illnesses.

    2. Stress Reduction:

    Tulsi is an adaptogen, meaning it helps the body adapt to stress. Drinking Tulsi water can promote relaxation, reduce stress, and improve mental clarity.

    3. Anti-Inflammatory:

    Tulsi has potent anti-inflammatory properties due to compounds like eugenol. It can help alleviate inflammatory conditions and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

    4. Respiratory Health:

    Tulsi is known for its respiratory benefits. It can help alleviate symptoms of asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory disorders. Tulsi water may soothe a sore throat and provide relief from coughing.

    5. Digestive Aid:

    Tulsi water can aid digestion by reducing gas and bloating. It may also help prevent indigestion and stomach ulcers. Drinking Tulsi water before meals can promote a healthy digestive process.

