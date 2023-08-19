Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health care: 5 incredible benefits of Potato Peels

    Potato peels, often discarded, are a nutritional powerhouse that can contribute to your health in surprising ways. These often-overlooked peels are packed with essential nutrients and offer several health benefits. Potato Peels are a powerhouse of health-related benefits.

    Potato skins are also loaded with iron, which helps support red blood cell function. The skin is also a good source of vitamin B3 which helps cells break down nutrients into useable fuel. In addition, vitamin B3 helps your cells recover from physiological stress. The skin of a potato gives you a good amount of fibre. While enjoying these benefits, ensure you wash potato peels thoroughly to remove any dirt or pesticides. You can use them in various dishes, like mashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, or as a crispy snack when baked with a sprinkle of olive oil and seasonings. Embracing the use of potato peels can be a simple yet effective way to enhance your overall health and well-being.

    Here are the 5 health benefits of Potato Peels:

    1. Rich in Fibre: 

    Potato peels are an excellent source of dietary fibre, which aids in digestion, prevents constipation, and supports a healthy gut microbiome.

    2. Antioxidant Properties:

    Potato skins contain antioxidants, including vitamin C and flavonoids, which help combat oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

    3. Heart Health:

    The potassium content in potato peels can help regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of hypertension and related cardiovascular issues.

    4. Improved Immunity:

    These peels provide vitamin C, which boosts the immune system, helping the body fight off infections and illnesses.

    5. Reduced Waste:

    Incorporating potato peels into your diet reduces food waste, promoting sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of discarded food.

