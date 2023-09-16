Health: 5 disastrous side effects of eating Fox Nuts daily

If you continue munching on makhana in your free time, it may lead to fullness by providing fewer calories and high fibre, leading to constipation. Excessive fibre consumption draws away water from the intestine, which causes bloating.

Also known as lotus seeds or fox nuts, these are a go-to choice of snack for people who are trying to lose weight. It has been touted as the superfood that helps with ailments like diabetes, heart disease and more. While it is considered healthy in the fitness realm, over-consumption of makhana can lead to several side effects. It is mandatory to consume fox nuts as part of a balanced diet. They can be a healthy and satisfying snack when eaten sensibly. If you have concerns about any potential side effects or allergies, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalized guidance.

Here are 5 disastrous side effects of eating Fox Nuts daily:

1. Weight Gain:

Excessive consumption of Fox Nuts without considering your overall calorie intake, can contribute to weight gain.

2. High in Sodium:

Some commercially prepared fox nut snacks are seasoned with salt or other high-sodium seasonings. Excessive sodium intake can lead to high blood pressure and other cardiovascular issues.

3. Digestive Discomfort:

If you consume Fox Nuts in large quantities, especially without drinking enough water, they can cause digestive discomfort, including bloating and gas.

4. Nutritional Imbalance:

Relying too heavily on fox nuts as a snack may result in a nutritional imbalance. A diet consisting mainly of fox nuts could lead to nutrient deficiencies over time.

5. Allergic Reactions:

Some individuals may be allergic to fox nuts, although this is relatively rare. If you experience symptoms like itching, hives, swelling, or difficulty breathing after eating fox nuts, you may have an allergy, and it's essential to seek medical attention.

