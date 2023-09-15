Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health Hazards: 5 disastrous side effects of eating Excessive Ice Cream daily

    While indulging in ice cream occasionally can be a delightful treat, consuming it can lead to many disastrous health effects. Here are five disastrous side effects of eating so much ice cream daily. A little cup of ice cream could actually increase the risk of obesity.

    Health Hazards: 5 disastrous side effects of eating Excessive Ice Cream daily vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

    Whenever we hear ice cream, a smile automatically covers our faces. This is because, for most people, ice cream is like a happy food. Even if you are going through a terrible breakup or just celebrating a good memory or treat, ice cream becomes your first choice. It is like a comfort food that relaxes our minds and helps us fight our demons. But eating too much ice cream can actually have a negative effect on your health. It also has a lot of calories and additives that could disturb your digestive health. A little cup of ice cream could actually increase the risk of obesity. It is because it contains around 1000 calories. If you eat ice cream regularly in your diet, then there are chances that you may have obesity in future.

    ALSO READ: Healthy Life: 5 best Coffee drinks to give you a daily Morning Boost

    Here are 5 disastrous side effects of eating Excessive Ice Cream daily:

    1. Weight Gain:

    Ice cream is calorie-dense and often high in sugars and unhealthy fats. Regular consumption of excessive calories can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of obesity.

    2. Increased Sugar Intake:

    Many ice creams are loaded with added sugars, which can contribute to elevated blood sugar levels. Over time, this can lead to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

    3. Dental Problems:

    The high sugar content in ice cream can promote tooth decay and cavities. Frequent consumption without proper oral hygiene can lead to dental issues like cavities and gum disease.

    4. Digestive Discomfort:

    Excessive dairy consumption, which is a key ingredient in ice cream, can lead to digestive discomfort in some individuals. It may cause symptoms such as bloating, gas, and diarrhoea.

    5. Increased Cholesterol:

    Ice cream often contains saturated fats, which can raise LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. High LDL cholesterol is a risk factor for heart disease and can contribute to the development of atherosclerosis.

    ALSO READ: Skin Bounty: 5 surprising benefits of Curry Leaves in increasing softness

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 harmful side effects of eating Excessive Chocolates daily vma eai

    5 harmful side effects of eating Excessive Chocolates daily

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 popular dinner dishes to enjoy on Lord Ganesha's birth eve vma eai

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 popular dinner dishes to enjoy on Lord Ganesha's birth eve

    Hoppers to Wattalappam: 7 special Sri Lankan dishes ATG EAI

    Hoppers to Wattalappam: 7 special Sri Lankan dishes

    Greenpeace Day 2023: Celebrating a legacy of environmental activism ATG EAI

    Greenpeace Day 2023: Celebrating a legacy of environmental activism

    International Day of Democracy: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    International Day of Democracy: Day, history, significance

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Internet erupts as Heinrich Klaasen unleashes destructive 174 off 83 Balls against Australia (Watch) osf

    Internet erupts as Heinrich Klaasen unleashes destructive 174 off 83 balls against Australia (Watch)

    Finish Pakistan We are Indians': Kashmiri youth's demand after Anantnag terror killings goes viral - WATCH snt

    'Finish Pakistan, We are Indians': Kashmiri youth's demand after Anantnag terror killings goes viral - WATCH

    5 harmful side effects of eating Excessive Chocolates daily vma eai

    5 harmful side effects of eating Excessive Chocolates daily

    Sports Charles Leclerc leads Ferrari charge in Singapore GP Practice amidst Red Bull's reign osf

    Charles Leclerc leads Ferrari charge in Singapore GP Practice amidst Red Bull's reign

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 popular dinner dishes to enjoy on Lord Ganesha's birth eve vma eai

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 popular dinner dishes to enjoy on Lord Ganesha's birth eve

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon