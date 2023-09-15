Health Hazards: 5 disastrous side effects of eating Excessive Ice Cream daily

While indulging in ice cream occasionally can be a delightful treat, consuming it can lead to many disastrous health effects. Here are five disastrous side effects of eating so much ice cream daily. A little cup of ice cream could actually increase the risk of obesity.

Whenever we hear ice cream, a smile automatically covers our faces. This is because, for most people, ice cream is like a happy food. Even if you are going through a terrible breakup or just celebrating a good memory or treat, ice cream becomes your first choice. It is like a comfort food that relaxes our minds and helps us fight our demons. But eating too much ice cream can actually have a negative effect on your health. It also has a lot of calories and additives that could disturb your digestive health. A little cup of ice cream could actually increase the risk of obesity. It is because it contains around 1000 calories. If you eat ice cream regularly in your diet, then there are chances that you may have obesity in future.

Here are 5 disastrous side effects of eating Excessive Ice Cream daily:

1. Weight Gain:

Ice cream is calorie-dense and often high in sugars and unhealthy fats. Regular consumption of excessive calories can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of obesity.

2. Increased Sugar Intake:

Many ice creams are loaded with added sugars, which can contribute to elevated blood sugar levels. Over time, this can lead to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

3. Dental Problems:

The high sugar content in ice cream can promote tooth decay and cavities. Frequent consumption without proper oral hygiene can lead to dental issues like cavities and gum disease.

4. Digestive Discomfort:

Excessive dairy consumption, which is a key ingredient in ice cream, can lead to digestive discomfort in some individuals. It may cause symptoms such as bloating, gas, and diarrhoea.

5. Increased Cholesterol:

Ice cream often contains saturated fats, which can raise LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. High LDL cholesterol is a risk factor for heart disease and can contribute to the development of atherosclerosis.

