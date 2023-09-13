Health: 5 dangerous effects of excessive Walnut consumption

Loaded with antioxidants and many beneficial nutrients, walnuts can be a great addition to your diet to fight nutrient deficiencies. Many of us even munch on them as a healthy snack. But are you also aware of the side effects of walnuts caused due to their excess intake? Are walnuts actually good for you?

The fibre in the nuts may cause gastrointestinal issues if consumed in excess. Though walnuts (and nuts in general) may help treat digestive issues, sometimes, they may aggravate the problem. Hence, please consult your doctor before consuming walnuts if you have digestive issues. Loaded with antioxidants and many beneficial nutrients, walnuts can be a great addition to your diet to fight nutrient deficiencies. Many of us even munch on them as a healthy snack. But are you also aware of the side effects of walnuts caused due to their excess intake? Are walnuts actually good for you? While walnuts are a nutritious and healthy addition to your diet when consumed in moderation, excessive consumption can lead to some adverse effects.

ALSO READ: Health Hazards: 5 disastrous side effects of eating too many Tomatoes daily

Here are five potential dangers of eating walnuts excessively:

1. Weight Gain:

Walnuts are calorie-dense due to their high-fat content, primarily healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids. Eating them in excess without accounting for the additional calories can contribute to weight gain.

2. Digestive Issues:

Overeating walnuts can lead to digestive problems such as bloating, gas, and diarrhoea. This is because walnuts contain fibre, and excessive fibre intake can cause gastrointestinal discomfort, particularly if your body is not accustomed to it.

3. Potential Allergies:

Some individuals may be allergic to tree nuts like walnuts. Excessive consumption increases the risk of allergic reactions, which can range from mild symptoms like itching and hives to severe reactions like anaphylaxis. If you suspect a walnut allergy, it's essential to seek medical advice.

4. Imbalanced Omega-6 to Omega-3 Ratio:

Excessive consumption of Walnuts which has omega-6 fatty acids, relative to omega-3s, can disrupt the ideal balance of these essential fats in your diet. An imbalance is associated with inflammation and various chronic diseases.

5. Kidney Stones:

Walnuts contain oxalates, which can contribute to the formation of kidney stones in susceptible individuals.

ALSO READ: Skin hacks: 5 unexpected benefits of Olive Seed Oil for suppleness