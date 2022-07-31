Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share on this day

On this day, women are reported to observe a fast (vrat), which is particularly significant to them. Married ladies pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for the longevity and wellbeing of their husbands. Wives refrain from eating or drinking anything for around 30 hours during this fast. Here are wishes and messages to share on this auspicious day

Every year, during the sacred month of Sawan, people celebrate the Hariyali Teej festival. This year, it will fall on July 31, and it is seen as being highly lucky. On this day, women are reported to observe a fast (vrat), which is particularly significant to them. Married ladies pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for the longevity and wellbeing of their husbands. Wives refrain from eating or drinking anything for around 30 hours during this fast. It is believed to be even more challenging than the Karwa Chauth fast.

Here's a list of messages for Hariyali Teej 2022:

Hats off to all the women who fast for the long and prosperous life of their husbands. Heartiest wishes to the womenfolk. Happy Teej!

May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. Happy Teej to all!

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej!

If Hartalika Teej teaches us anything, it is that you should follow your heart and marry the one you’re meant to be with, for you deserve a God. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

May the blessings of Mahadev and Mata Parvati always stay with you and your family. Here's wishing you a blissful Hariyali Teej.

This Hariyali Teej, may Mahadev and Parvati Ji destroy all your sorrows and eliminate all the troubles. Happy Hariyali Teej.

Also Read | International Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, greetings and HD Images

Here are Hariyali Teej messages to share on this day:

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Like the Jodi of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, hope you & your husband also have a deep connection forever. Happy Teej Festival.

Wish you and all your loved ones a very Happy Hartalika Teej!

Wishing you and your family a happy Hariyali Teej 2022! May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from evil eye.

Also Read | Muharram 2022: Know everything about Al Hijri date, rituals, significance here