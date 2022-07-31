Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share on this day

    On this day, women are reported to observe a fast (vrat), which is particularly significant to them. Married ladies pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for the longevity and wellbeing of their husbands. Wives refrain from eating or drinking anything for around 30 hours during this fast. Here are wishes and messages to share on this auspicious day

    Hariyali Teej 2022 Wishes quotes WhatsApp Facebook status to share on this day gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    Every year, during the sacred month of Sawan, people celebrate the Hariyali Teej festival. This year, it will fall on July 31, and it is seen as being highly lucky. On this day, women are reported to observe a fast (vrat), which is particularly significant to them. Married ladies pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for the longevity and wellbeing of their husbands. Wives refrain from eating or drinking anything for around 30 hours during this fast. It is believed to be even more challenging than the Karwa Chauth fast.

    Here's a list of messages for Hariyali Teej 2022:

    • Hats off to all the women who fast for the long and prosperous life of their husbands. Heartiest wishes to the womenfolk. Happy Teej!
    • May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. Happy Teej to all!
    • May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej!
    • If Hartalika Teej teaches us anything, it is that you should follow your heart and marry the one you’re meant to be with, for you deserve a God. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!
    • May the blessings of Mahadev and Mata Parvati always stay with you and your family. Here's wishing you a blissful Hariyali Teej.
    • This Hariyali Teej, may Mahadev and Parvati Ji destroy all your sorrows and eliminate all the troubles. Happy Hariyali Teej.

    Also Read | International Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, greetings and HD Images

    Here are Hariyali Teej messages to share on this day: 

    • May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej!
    • Like the Jodi of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, hope you & your husband also have a deep connection forever. Happy Teej Festival.
    • Wish you and all your loved ones a very Happy Hartalika Teej!
    • Wishing you and your family a happy Hariyali Teej 2022! May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from evil eye.

    Also Read | Muharram 2022: Know everything about Al Hijri date, rituals, significance here

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for July 31, 2022

    Daily Horoscope for July 31, 2022: Luck is on Leo's side, Scorpio may see betrayal

    Muharram 2022: Know everything about Al Hijri date, rituals, significance here - adt

    Muharram 2022: Know everything about Al Hijri date, rituals, significance here

    astrology Daily Horoscope for July 30 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 30, 2022: Health issues can affect Cancer, Virgo; good day for Sagittarius, Scorpio

    Numerology Predictions for July 30 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 30: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Monsoon Weddings: Here are some tips to style yourself during rainy season RBA

    Monsoon Weddings: Here are some tips to style yourself during rainy season

    Recent Stories

    Congress announces nationwide protest on August 5 PM House Gherao march to Rashtrapati Bhavan gcw

    'PM House Gherao', march to Rashtrapati Bhavan: Congress announces nationwide protest on August 5

    Viral Pictures: Kiara Advani celebrates her 30th birthday with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai RBA

    Viral Pictures: Kiara Advani celebrates her 30th birthday with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai

    Patra Chawl case False action false evidence says Sanjay Raut after ED conducts search at his home gcw

    'False action, false evidence,' says Sanjay Raut after ED conducts search at his home

    SEXY video pictures Jacqueline Fernandez lookalike Amanda Cerny poses NAKED in public to support Ranveer RBA

    SEXY video, pictures: Jacqueline Fernandez’s lookalike Amanda Cerny poses NAKED in public to support Ranveer

    ITR filing Here s what will happen if you miss July 31 deadline steps to file ITR and more gcw

    ITR filing: Here's what will happen if you miss July 31 deadline, steps to file ITR and more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon