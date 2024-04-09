Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Happy Ugadi 2024 wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings to share with loved ones

    Happy Ugadi 2024: Ugadi (Telugu New Year) celebrates the beginning of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Chaitra, and it is a time of tremendous festivity and pleasure, with family gathering to celebrate the start of a new year. Here's a list of wishes and quotes that you can share with your friends and family on this special day.

    Happy Ugadi 2024 wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings to share with loved ones
    Ugadi is the New Year's Day celebrated in the southern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. The day commemorates the beginning of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Chaitra, which is a time of tremendous festivity and joy, with family gathering to celebrate the start of a new year.

    Ugadi celebrations involve particular rituals and customs such as adorning homes with flowers and mango leaves, cooking traditional dishes, giving presents and greetings, and visiting temples to ask for blessings for a good new year.

    Ugadi 2024: Date, Time, and Muhurat
    According to Drikpanchang, Ugadi will be held on April 9 this year. The Pratipada Tithi starts at 11:50 PM on April 8, 2024 and concludes at 8:30 PM on April 9, 2024. Ugadi is sometimes referred to as Samvatsaradi, which denotes the beginning of the new Samvat. Samvatsara is a 60-year cycle corresponding to Jupiter's position. Each year in the Samvatsara cycle is given a unique name, and the characteristics of the current Samvat are utilised to forecast the next year.

    According to Drikpanchang, Ugadi will be held on April 9 this year. The Pratipada Tithi starts at 11:50 PM on April 8, 2024 and concludes at 8:30 PM on April 9, 2024.

    Ugadi is sometimes referred to as Samvatsaradi, which denotes the beginning of the new Samvat. Samvatsara is a 60-year cycle corresponding to Jupiter's position. Each year in the Samvatsara cycle is given a unique name, and the characteristics of the current Samvat are utilised to forecast the next year.

    Happy Ugadi 2024: Quotes

    Here are some wishes, greetings, and quotes to share with your loved ones.

     

    Happy Ugadi 2024: Quotes
    "Ugadi is a reminder that every ending is a new beginning. Embrace the new year with hope and joy. Happy Ugadi!"

    "May the flavors of Ugadi fill your life with sweetness and happiness. Wishing you a blessed Ugadi!"

    "As the new year dawns, let's fill it with positivity, gratitude, and joy. Happy Ugadi!"

    "On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, may you be blessed with success, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Ugadi!"

    "Ugadi is a time for celebration, reflection, and renewal. Wishing you a blessed Ugadi!"

    Happy Ugadi 2024: Wishes

    Happy Ugadi 2024: Wishes

    • Wishing you a year filled with abundance, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Ugadi!
    • May the festival of Ugadi usher in good health, happiness, and prosperity in your life.
    • Wishing you and your family a Ugadi filled with happiness, laughter, and prosperity.
    • Let this Ugadi be a harbinger of good luck and fortune for you and your family.
    • Wishing you a Ugadi filled with new aspirations and positive beginnings.
    • May the sweet taste of jaggery and neem leaves symbolize the bittersweet moments of life. Happy Ugadi!
    • On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, may you be blessed with good health, wealth, and happiness.
    • May the festival of Ugadi bring you peace, prosperity, and success in abundance.
    • May the divine light of Ugadi shine brightly upon you and illuminate your path towards success and happiness.
    • Let's welcome the new year with open arms and hearts full of gratitude. Happy Ugadi!

    Happy Ugadi 2024: Messages

    Happy Ugadi 2024: Messages

    • May this Ugadi mark the beginning of new successes and achievements in your life. Happy Ugadi!
    • Let's celebrate the beauty of tradition and the joy of togetherness this Ugadi. Happy Ugadi!
    • May this Ugadi bring you joy, prosperity, and success in all your endeavors. Happy Ugadi!
    • May the flavors of Ugadi fill your life with sweetness and happiness. Happy Ugadi!
    • Let's welcome the new year with renewed energy and enthusiasm. Wishing you a happy and blessed Ugadi!
    • Let's pray for a year filled with peace, harmony, and prosperity for all. Happy Ugadi!
    • May this Ugadi bring you closer to your goals and dreams. Wishing you success in all your endeavors!

     

