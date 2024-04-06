Lifestyle

Chaitra Navratri: Items to offer Goddess Durga based on zodiac sign

Navratri is observed four times a year. First is Chaitra Navratri, then Shardiya. This year, Chaitra Navratri lasts nine days, from April 9 to 17.

Know some items to offer to Goddess Durga according to one's zodiac sign.

Aries

Aries—Offer crimson chunari (stola) to Durga. You may also give it to single gals.

Taurus

Taurus—Tauruses should give Goddess Durga white garments to gift to the needy.

Cancer

Give Durga jaggery sweets.

Leo

Leo—Offer pink garments to Goddess Durga and donate them to the impoverished.

Virgos

Virgos should give lentils to Goddess Durga and donate them to the poor after the puja.

Libra

Libra—Devotees should give Goddess Durga white clothing and give them to the poor.

Scorpio

Scorpio—Gift a pomegranate to Goddess Durga and give it to the needy.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius devotees should send yellow flowers or garments to Goddess Durga and impoverished people.

Capricorns

Capricorns should donate blue garments to Goddess Durga and the destitute.

Aquarius

Aquarius—Gift a banana to Goddess Durga and give it to the poor.

Pisces

Pisces—Offer kheer or malpua to Durga and gift it to the destitute.

