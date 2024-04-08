Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    When is Ugadi 2024? April 8 or April 9? Date, auspicious timings here

    Ugadi is a festive celebration that marks the start of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra, which falls in late March or early April on the Gregorian calendar.

    Ugadi 2024: When does this festival fall? April 08 or 09? Date, auspicious timings here
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is a Hindu lunar calendar holiday celebrated in India's states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Goa at the start of a new year. The first day of the year is known as Ugadi and the name Ugadi is derived from the Sanskrit terms Uga, which represents the course of the stars, and Adi, which means 'beginning'. It is a festive celebration that marks the start of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra, which falls in late March or early April on the Gregorian calendar.

    When will it be celebrated this year? 

    This year's festival falls on April 9. According to Vedic astrology, Ugadi is very important. It falls under the Sadhe Teen Muhurat and is considered auspicious, along with Akshaya Tritiya, Vijayadashami, and half of Bali Pratipada. These days are seen to be intrinsically auspicious, with no specific Muhurta for any action. It is considered that any new endeavors performed on these days would provide excellent results.

    Auspicious timing 

    Pratipada Tithi Begins at 11:50 PM on April 8, 2024. 
    Pratipada Tithi Ends - 08:30 PM on April 9, 2024. 

    It should be mentioned that the people of Maharashtra celebrate Ugadi as Gudi Padwa, and both festivals are held on the same day.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 8:21 AM IST
