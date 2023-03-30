Happy Ram Navami 2023: Best wishes, messages, greetings, Whatsapp/Facebook status to share on Chaitra Navratri

Happy Ram Navami 2023: Ram Navami falls on the last day of Chaitra Navratri, March 30. Here are best wishes, messages and greetings to mark the day.

Every year, Hindus celebrate Ram Navami, one of the most important festivals. Ram Navami happens on Thursday, March 30, this year. It commemorates the birth of Lord Ram, who is also considered Lord Vishnu's seventh avatar. Ram Navami happens on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha (the brighter half) of the Chaitra month.

Lord Ram's birthday corresponds with the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri when followers of Maa Durga break their fasting because he was born on the ninth day of Chaitra month at noon (Madhayhna time or the middle of the day).

Suppose you and your family are celebrating Chaitra Navratri Ram Navami at home. In that case, you can make it even more memorable by exchanging well wishes and messages on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms. Check out our Ram Navami wish list below.

Also Read: Ram Navami: When is Chaitra Navratri Navami? Know shubh muhurat, history, significance

Also Read: Ram Navami 2023: Besan Ladoo to Panjiri-5 simple prasad recipes for all devotion

Ram Navami 2023: Wishes, Messages and Greetings

On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, I wish that the blessings of Lord Ram are with you and your family. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami. With the blessings of Lord Ram, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. Shubh Ram Navami to you and your family. With the gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, may happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami. May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami. May Lord Ram bless you with success, happiness and peace on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Shubh Ram Navami to you and your loved ones. I wish you and your family joy, harmony and prosperity on this special festival. Happy Ram Navami. This Ram Navami, may all your dreams come true and you succeed in all your endeavours. Have a blessed Ram Navami. Wishing you love, health, peace, and prosperity this Ram Navami. May Lord Rama always guide you and your family on the right path. Shubh Ram Navami.

Ram Navami 2023: Whatsapp and Facebook status