    Happy Ram Navami 2023: Best wishes, messages, greetings, Whatsapp/Facebook status to share on Chaitra Navratri

    Happy Ram Navami 2023: Ram Navami falls on the last day of Chaitra Navratri, March 30. Here are best wishes, messages and greetings to mark the day.

    Happy Ram Navami 2023: Best wishes, messages, greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook status to share on Chaitra Navratri
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 6:30 AM IST

    Every year, Hindus celebrate Ram Navami, one of the most important festivals. Ram Navami happens on Thursday, March 30, this year. It commemorates the birth of Lord Ram, who is also considered Lord Vishnu's seventh avatar. Ram Navami happens on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha (the brighter half) of the Chaitra month. 

    Lord Ram's birthday corresponds with the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri when followers of Maa Durga break their fasting because he was born on the ninth day of Chaitra month at noon (Madhayhna time or the middle of the day).

    Suppose you and your family are celebrating Chaitra Navratri Ram Navami at home. In that case, you can make it even more memorable by exchanging well wishes and messages on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms. Check out our Ram Navami wish list below.

    Ram Navami 2023: Wishes, Messages and Greetings

    1. On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, I wish that the blessings of Lord Ram are with you and your family. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami.
    2. With the blessings of Lord Ram, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. Shubh Ram Navami to you and your family.
    3. With the gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, may happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami.
    4. May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.
    5. May Lord Ram bless you with success, happiness and peace on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Shubh Ram Navami to you and your loved ones.
    6. I wish you and your family joy, harmony and prosperity on this special festival. Happy Ram Navami.
    7. This Ram Navami, may all your dreams come true and you succeed in all your endeavours. Have a blessed Ram Navami.
    8. Wishing you love, health, peace, and prosperity this Ram Navami. May Lord Rama always guide you and your family on the right path. Shubh Ram Navami.

    Ram Navami 2023: Whatsapp and Facebook status 

    • May Lord Ram bless your family with health, wealth, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.
    • On this auspicious day, may Lord Ram give you all the happiness, good health, and fulfill your endeavours in life.
    • Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, humara pranam hai.
    • This Ram Navami, may Shri Ram shower you with his blessings, love, and care. Wishing you and your family on this auspicious day.
    • May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami!
    • Let this festival remind you to be positive and hopeful because good always triumphs over evil. Happy Ram Navami.
    • Ayodhya jinka dham hai, Ram jinka naam hai, Aise maryada Purushottam Ram ki charnon mein hamara pranam hai. Aapko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnaye.
    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 6:30 AM IST
