Ram Navami: When is Chaitra Navratri Navami? Know shubh muhurat, history, significance and more

Ram Navami 2023: This year, Ram Navami falls on March 30, the concluding day of Chaitra Navratri, an auspicious nine-day festival.

Ram Navami, which celebrates Lord Rama's birth, is observed on the ninth day of the Hindu month of Chaitra. Lord Rama, who is Lord Vishnu's seventh incarnation, was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month and is one of Hinduism's most adored gods.

Elaborate prayers, pujas, and Ramayana recitations mark the occasion. In several regions of India, Ram Navami is often celebrated with cultural shows and processions.

Ram Navami 2023: Date

Ram Navami 2023: Shubh Muhurat

The most auspicious time to execute Ram Navami Puja ceremonies, according to Drik Panchang, is during the Madhyahna phase, which lasts around 2 hours and 29 minutes.

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:11 AM to 1:40 PM

Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment: 12:26 PM

Navami Tithi Begins: 9:07 PM on Mar 29

Navami Tithi Ends: 11:30 PM on Mar 30

Ram Navami 2023: Significance

Ram Navami commemorates Lord Rama's birth, who is honoured for his righteousness, compassion, and wisdom. Lord Rama's life is seen as a model of the perfect human being. Hindus worldwide commemorate Ram Navami with tremendous zeal and devotion, with special prayers, pujas, and processions.

Ram Navami 2023: Fasting Time

Many followers fast on Ram Navami to demonstrate their devotion to Lord Rama. Fasting normally begins at daybreak and finishes after dusk. Fasting on this day is said to help cleanse the body and mind and bring blessings and good fortune.

