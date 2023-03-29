Ram Navami 2023: Besan Ladoo to Panjiri-5 simple prasad recipes for all devotion

Here are some simple and quick prasad recipes to make at home on Ram Navami day to offer to the deity

Being Lord Ram's birthday, Ram Navami is extensively celebrated across India with grand festivities. Hindus all over the globe celebrate it with tremendous dedication and excitement. Ram Navami will be observed on March 30 this year. According to the Hindu calendar, Ram Navami happens on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in Chaitra.

On this auspicious day, Lord Ram's followers pray and execute different rituals to honour the god. Food is an important element of every festivity. Consequently, devotees make special prasad or offerings for Lord Ram.

These are some simple Ram Navami prasad recipes:

Sweet Poha

Sweet Poha is a quick and easy prasad dish you can make quickly. Soak poha or flattened rice in water for 5 minutes after washing. Drain the poha and combine it with the jaggery, shredded coconut, and roasted peanuts. Offer it to Lord Rama garnished with chopped fruits such as bananas or mangoes.

Sweet Rice

Sweet rice, also known as'meetha chawal,' is a tasty and easy prasad that may be made quickly. 1 cup basmati rice, washed and soaked for 30 minutes, is used to produce sweet rice. Rinse the rice and combine it with 2 cups of water and 1 cup of milk in a saucepan. Combine 1/2 cup sugar, a sprinkle of saffron, and 2-3 crushed cardamom pods in a mixing bowl. Cook the rice on low heat until tender and the liquid is absorbed.

Besan Ladoo

Besan Ladoo is a classic Indian dessert prepared of gramme flour, ghee, sugar, and cardamom powder. To prepare besan ladoo:

Cook the gramme flour in ghee till golden brown. Mix in the sugar, cardamom powder, and chopped nuts. Make tiny balls out of the mixture and serve as prasad.

Coconut Ladoo

Coconut laddoo is a simple and tasty prasad with shredded coconut, sugar, and milk. In a pan, combine 1 cup shredded coconut, 1/2 cup sugar, and 1/4 cup milk to make coconut ladoo. Sauté, constantly stirring, over medium heat until the mixture thickens and starts to leave the edges of the pan. Next, take the pan from the warmth or fire and set it aside to cool.

Panjiri

Panjiri is an Indian treat with wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and almonds. It is a nutrient-dense, energy-dense meal ideal for presenting to Lord Rama. To make panjiri, toast wheat flour in ghee until golden brown. Mix in some sugar, a few almonds, and a sprinkle of cardamom powder. Let to cool before serving as Prasad.

Prasad is generally a delicious meal served after the puja procedures are over.