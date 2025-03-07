Foodie's guide to India: Must-Try dishes in all states

Read Full Article

North India: A Burst of Flavour

Punjab - Butter Chicken

A rich, creamy, and flavourful curry made with marinated chicken simmered in a tomato-based stew with butter and milk. Best served with naan or rice.

Delhi - Chole Bhature

This popular street snack combines spicy chickpea curry with deep-fried, fluffy bread known as bhature.

Uttar Pradesh - Tunday Kabab

A delicious Lucknow delicacy made with minced meat and over 100 spices.

Himachal Pradesh - Chana Madra

A hearty dish prepared with chickpeas simmered in a yogurt-based sauce with aromatic spices.

Jammu and Kashmir - Rogan Josh

This slow-cooked mutton dish is seasoned with Kashmiri red chillies and aromatic spices.

West India: A Mix of Spicy and Sweet

Rajasthan - Dal Baati Churma

A dish of crunchy fried wheat dumplings served with lentil curry and a sweet, crumbly dessert.

Gujarat - Dhokla

A light, fluffy steamed delicacy made with fermented gram flour and garnished with mustard seeds and cilantro.

Maharashtra - Puran Poli

A sweet flatbread packed with jaggery and lentils, popular during festivals.

Goa - Goan Fish Curry

A coconut-based curry flavoured with spices and eaten over rice, which is a Goan staple.



South India: A Blend of Spices and Coconut

Tamil Nadu - Chettinad Chicken

A spicy and aromatic chicken dish prepared with a special blend of South Indian spices.

Karnataka - Bisi Bele Bath

A flavourful and spicy rice dish made with lentils, tamarind, and a unique masala combination.

Kerala - Appam and Stew

A lacy, soft rice pancake served alongside a coconut-based vegetable or meat stew.

Andhra Pradesh - Hyderabadi Biryani

A world-renowned biryani made from aromatic basmati rice, saffron, and delicate marinated meat.

East India: A Taste of Tradition

West Bengal - Rosogolla

A soft, spongy dish prepared from chhena (cottage cheese) and soaked in sugar syrup.

Odisha - Dalma

A healthful lentil meal made with veggies and seasoned with mustard seeds.

Assam - Masor Tenga

A zesty fish stew with tomatoes and lemon, a mainstay of Assamese cuisine.

Bihar - Litti Chokha

A traditional dish consisting of toasted wheat flour balls packed with seasoned gram flour and mashed veggies.

Northeast India: Unique & Flavourful

Nagaland - Smoked Pork with Bamboo Shoot

A dish comprised of slow-cooked pork with bamboo shoots and aromatic spices.

Meghalaya - Jadoh

This rice dish is a Khasi delicacy, made with beef, turmeric, and indigenous spices.

Manipur - Eromba

A mashed dish prepared from boiled vegetables, fermented fish, and chillies.

Mizoram - Bamboo Shoot Curry

A flavourful dish including fresh bamboo shoots, pork, and traditional Mizo seasonings.

India's culinary environment is as diverse as its culture, with a wide array of meals to suit all tastes. Whether you like hot curries, sweet treats, or sour flavours, every state has something unique to offer. Next time you visit India, make sure to try these regional specialities for a unique gourmet experience!

Latest Videos