NBA: Top 5 Plays That Stole the Show in Tonight’s Games

NBA: Every night delivers jaw-dropping moments, but some plays stand out more than others. Whether it’s a perfect alley-oop, a half-court buzzer-beater, or an insane dunk, these are the plays that make fans jump out of their seats. Here are the top 5 plays from tonight’s NBA action.

#5 Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr.

Franz Wagner made a spectacular pass to Wendell Carter Jr amidst a crowd in the paint area. Wendell Carter Jr timed his jump and performed an alley-oop by a two-handed slam, giving early momentum to Orlando Magic against the Chicago Bulls. The match ended in favor of the Bulls by 125-123.

#4 Ziarre Williams

In the Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets match Ziarre Williams performed an aggressive slam dunk from the free-throw line. He jumped from the paint to collect the rebound and aggressively dunked. This move charged up the Barclays Centre.

#3 Coby White

Coby White was charged up for the game against Orlando Magic. His play with Matas Buzelis was nothing short of spectacular. Matas Buzelis passed to Coby White and the #0 performed a strong dunk. He went on to score 44 points leading the Bulls to a close victory.

#2 Lamen Thompson

Lamen Thompson’s doubles clutch shot was one of the best plays of the day. The Houston Rockets player acted as a cherry on top after his teammate went onto the floor and collected the possession thus passing to Lamen Thompson.

#1 Steph Curry

Fans know Curry can never be taken out of the equation from any part of the court. With the second-quarter buzzer tipping to dying seconds, Steph Curry made a half-court shot. Guess what? The shot went in right at the buzzer. The commentators went wild and the Barclays Centre crowd started the MVP chant for the point guard.

