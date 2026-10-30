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Halloween 2026: Vidya Balan's Manjulika to Shraddha Kapoor's Stree, Iconic Bollywood-Inspired Spooky Looks
Want to add some filmy glam to your Halloween costume and make it more Bollywood-inspired and iconic? We've got you covered! Keep scrolling!
Halloween is here!
The world is all set to be drenched in spooky vibes as Halloween arrives tomorrow, October 31! If you still haven't decided what to wear to the party, don't worry – we've got you covered. From iconic Bollywood characters to eerie on-screen looks, here are some filmy-inspired costumes that will make you the star of the Halloween party!
Vidya Balan
Nothing beats Vidya Balan as Manjulika - iconic, spooky and super desi!
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan as Bhootnath was the cutest ghost ever!
Deepika Padukone
Dress up as Shantipriya this Halloween. Remind people of the iconic dialogue, “Isi jhumar ke niche milegi Shanti ki laash.”
Shraddha Kapoor
Slip into a bridal lehenga, add some eerie, unsettling makeup like the one shown in the picture, and you're all set for a spooky bridal look!
Kartik Aryan
This is officially Rooh baba's season and there's no denying that!
Janhvi Kapoor
Who can forget Janhvi Kapoor's iconic look from Roohi? Go all out and recreate her spooky avatar for the ultimate Halloween transformation!
Tia Bajpai
The iconic Tia is known for her possessed looks! Take inspiration from her spooky avatar and dress up as a ghost this Halloween season.
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi's chilling avatar in Makdee was every child's worst nightmare! But it could make for a spooktacular Halloween costume.
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