Happy Friendship Day: Best wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes to share with your besties

Friendship Day in India falls on August 6, the first Sunday of August. Here are some wishes, messages, greetings and quotes to send to your best friends.

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August in India. It falls on August 6 this year. Friendship Day celebrates our relationships with our friends and how they shape our lives through their love and unwavering support. People usually mark Friendship Day by spending quality time with their friends, surprising them with presents, participating in activities they like, and so forth.

Make the day special by sending them greetings and photographs from our handpicked selection via social media. Dearest wishes, quotations, greetings, and messages to send to your most beloved friends on Friendship Day are below.

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Quotes

Cheers to the crazy moments, inside jokes, and never-ending laughter! You brighten my days, and I'm grateful to have you by my side. Happy Friendship Day.

You are someone I can count on at every step of my life. May our beautiful friendship last forever. Happy Friendship Day.

"We didn't talk about anything heavy or light. We were just there together. And that was enough." - Stephen Chbosky, The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

You are the one person in my life who has always made me feel special, picked me up on my worst days, and been a big support through thick and thin. Sending you warm hugs on Friendship Day.

"Wasn't friendship its own miracle, the finding of another person who made the entire lonely world seem somehow less lonely?" - Hanya Yanagihara, A Little Life.

"Friendship is born at the moment when one man says to another "What! You too? I thought that no one but myself." - CS Lewis, The Four Loves.

It's hard to meet people in life who are willing to give everything without any hope of getting anything in return. I call myself lucky because I have someone like you in my life. It's you! Happy Friendship Day.

You and I were a match from the beginning. I'm forever grateful to have found you and wish you all the blessings life can bring! Happy Friendship Day, best friend.

"A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." - Elbert Hubbard.

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Wishes and Greetings

1) No matter the distance, our bond remains unbreakable. On this International Friendship Day 2023, let's cherish the strength of our friendship and keep our connection alive, no matter the miles that separate us.



2) You possess the magical ability to make me smile and banish my sorrows. Your friendship is rare and precious, and I treasure you like a precious gem in the world

3) Happy Friendship Day to you, my dear friend. Your presence in my life brings immense joy, and I feel fortunate to have you as my confidant and companion.

4) In my prayers for a special friend, I found you and realized that my wishes were beautifully granted. Happy Friendship Day to the most precious gem in my life!

5) Life's journey is better with a friend like you. Let's continue to navigate through the highs and lows, side by side.

Friendship Day 2023: Messages

1) A friend is like a rainbow, brightening up even the stormiest days. Happy Friendship Day to my rainbow in life

2) On this Friendship Day 20223, I want you to know that our friendship holds immense value to me. Here's to countless years of laughter, adventures, and cherished moments together!

3) A single candle can light up a room, and a true friend can light up your life. Thank you for being my guiding light. Happy Friendship Day 2023!

4) Friendship knows no boundaries, and neither does our love and support for each other. Happy Friendship Day 2023

5) To my partner in crime, my trusted confidant, and my unwavering pillar of strength, Happy National Friendship Day! Your infectious joy and unwavering support brighten my world. I feel incredibly fortunate to have you by my side.