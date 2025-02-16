Handbag essentials: must-have life savers for every woman

Women's handbag can be a life saver. It can contain the mini home for their needs and wants. Let's have a look at the must have life savers in woman's handbag.

Handbag essentials: must-have life savers for every woman
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 6:08 PM IST

A woman's handbag is not just fashion, but also function. It's just a magical bag that has everything that a woman needs when she is out. But what are the really essential items that every woman should carry in her bag? We got you covered. Here's the guide to balance your fashion with function for a day out.

The Practical Essentials:

Wallet: This is the most important and non-negotiable thing to carry in your bag. Your wallet should contain your ID cards, credit and debit cards, and cash. Choose a slim wallet to save space.

Keys: House keys, car keys, and office keys are essential, and you need to keep them organized on a keychain to avoid confusion.

Phone: We cannot stay out without a phone, so it's mandatory.

Portable Charger: A phone alone is nothing without a charger. You need this lifesaver. So always make sure you have a portable charger in case you need it.

Hand Sanitizer: Not every place is hygienic. You need to always carry a hand sanitizer everywhere you go for your own sanity.

Tissues: For a runny nose, a quick clean-up, or a sudden heartbreak, tissues must always be handy.

Small First-Aid Kit: A small but functional first-aid kit with band-aids, pain relievers, and antiseptic wipes can be a lifesaver for minor injuries to you or to people around you. You might save lives.

ALSO READ: Hair Care: 7 DIY hair packs for long, strong, and shiny hair

The Personal Touches: You can always carry a self-care kit. The reason may be harsh climate or just a quick meeting or a sudden party. Take a small pouch and add these things.

Here's the list:

Lip Balm

Hand Lotion

moisturizer

lipstick, concealer, compact powder

Sanitary napkins

Tampons

Pee Safe spray

Sunglasses 

Hair ties

Medications: If you are on any medications or just having a long day. Basic medications in your bag always are the lifesavers when you are traveling for long.

Just in case items:

Small Umbrella

Reusable Water Bottle

Snack

Pen and Notepad

Organizing Your Bag:

Always use a handbag organizer to keep things reachable to avoid time wasted when you search for something.

Prioritize the things that you need often. Keep the most frequently used items in easily accessible pockets or pouches.

Regularly declutter by emptying your bag and removing any unnecessary items or the ones that are damaged to prevent it from becoming too heavy.

ALSO READ: 5 step DIY Manicure: easy hand & nail care at home

 

