5 step DIY Manicure: easy hand & nail care at home

Manicure can be a task and professional treatments are expensive and time taking. Here, we got you five simple and easy step manicure that you can do at your home whenever you get time.

Hand care is often neglected due to busy schedules at work or study. But having well-maintained nails is a reflection of self-care. Not everyone has the time to spare for parlor appointments for professional manicures. So, we got you a guide on how to do hand care at your home in simple ways.

5 step DIY Manicure:

1. List of everything you need:

Nail polish remover

Cotton balls or pads

Nail clippers

Nail file

Cuticle pusher or orangewood stick

Warm water

Hand soap

Hand lotion or cuticle oil

Base coat

Nail polish (your choice of color)

Top coat

2. Prepare Your Nails:

Remove old polish:

The first step is to prepare your nails for the hand care process. You need to remove the nail polish on your nails with a nail polish remover of your choice. If you have glittery nail polish on your nails, acetone-based removers are the best.

Trim and Shape:

You can use nail clippers or a part of a nail cutter to trim the length of your nails to get rid of rough edges of the nails. Use a nail file to shape them however you want, but remember to use the nail file in one direction to avoid weakening the nails.

Soak and Cleanse:

Take a bowl and pour warm water in it and a few drops of soap or body wash that you have at home. Soak your hands in this water for a few minutes to let your cuticles soften and make them easier to clean up. Gently cleanse your hands with soap.

3. Cuticle Care:

Push back cuticles: Take a cuticle pusher and push your cuticles gently. Avoid cutting your cuticles to save your nails from bacteria.

Moisturize: You can apply a cuticle oil or even a hand lotion that is available at home to keep them hydrated.

4. Polish and Perfect:

Base coat: For the first layer, apply a thin layer of base coat to your nails that is easily available in the market. This will help you polish your nails better and prevent staining all over. Allow it to dry completely before you proceed to the next step.

Apply polish: Take your favorite nail polish and apply one to two thin coats on your nail. Allow each coat to dry thoroughly before applying the next coat. Thin coats can help in preventing smudging and giving a smooth finish.

Top coat: Finally, finish with a layer of top coat to seal in the color and add shine, like shiners or glitters. This will also help your manicure last longer.

5. Finishing Touches:

Clean up edges: If there is any polish smudged towards the sides, use a cotton pad to clean it well.

Moisturize: Always apply a hand lotion that is available to your hands to keep them soft and hydrated.

Let them dry: Allow your nails to dry completely before doing any activities that could smudge or damage the polish.

Tips for Long-Lasting Manicure:

Avoid using your nails as tools: Use tools like scissors or a knife to open packets or labels.

Wear gloves: When you are cooking or doing chores in the kitchen, make sure you put your gloves on to save your nails from excessive water exposure.

Moisturization: Regularly apply hand lotion or moisturizer to keep your hands hydrated.

