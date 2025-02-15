Hair Care: 7 DIY hair packs for long, strong, and shiny hair

Long and Shiny hair is the dream of every girl. But the chemical infused products, expensive treatments can be scary. Here is the list of 7 easy DIY hairpacks that you can make in your home to gain long and shiny hair. 

Published: Feb 15, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

Are you wishing to have long, strong, and shiny hair? Want to style your hair with thick braids? We got you covered. Commercial products often promise damage repair, hair growth, and many more promises. But how effective are they? Do they work according to our ever-changing body and climate? No. But nature got us many ingredients by which we can have our dreamy hairstyles with very simple and easy hair packs. 

7 DIY Hair Packs for Long, Strong, and Shiny Hair

1. Coconut Oil and Honey Pack: 
This classic combination provides deep conditioning and moisture to our scalp and hair. Coconut oil penetrates into the hair shaft, and it reduces protein loss. Honey acts as a humectant by drawing moisture from the air.
What you need:
Honey
Coconut oil
Process
Mix 2 tablespoons of coconut oil with 1 tablespoon of honey in a bowl. Then, apply to hair and scalp, leave for 30 minutes, and rinse with warm water.

2. Egg and Olive Oil Pack: 
Eggs are a rich source of protein, which is crucial for hair growth and repair. The olive oil adds shine and conditions the hair till the ends.
What you need:
Egg
Olive Oil
Process:
Whisk one egg with 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a bowl to form a paste.
Then Apply to hair and scalp; leave for 20 minutes. Remember to rinse with cool water.

3. Banana and Yogurt Pack: 
Bananas are packed with potassium and vitamins that help in promoting hair growth and preventing breakage of hairs. Yogurt adds shine and conditions the hair by locking in the moisture.
What you need: 
Banana
Yogurt
Process:
Mash one ripe banana and mix it with 2 tablespoons of yogurt in a bowl to form a paste. Then, apply to hair and scalp, leave for 30 minutes, and rinse with warm water.

4. Amla and Shikakai Pack:
Amla and shikakai are traditional Ayurvedic ingredients that have been used for centuries. They are known for their hair-strengthening and cleansing properties without any chemicals. 
What you need: 
Amla Powder
Shikakai Powder
Process:
Mix 2 tablespoons of amla powder and 2 tablespoons of shikakai powder with water in a bowl to form a paste. Then, apply to hair and scalp, leave for 30 minutes, and rinse with warm water.

5. Aloe Vera and Lemon Juice Pack: 
Aloe vera helps in soothing the scalp and promoting hair growth, while lemon juice adds shine and helps control dandruff in your scalp.
What you need: 
Aloe Vera Gel
Lemon Juice
Process:
Mix 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. in a bowl to form a paste. Then, apply to hair and scalp, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse with warm water.

6. Onion Juice and Coconut Oil Pack: 
Onion juice is known for being a rich source of sulfur. Sulfur is essential for hair growth. While coconut oil provides nourishment and shine from scalp to lengths. 
What you need: 
Onion Juice
Coconut oil
Process:
Grind a few pieces of onion and strain the juice. Mix 2 tablespoons of onion juice with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a bowl. Apply to hair and scalp evenly and leave for 30 minutes. Rinse thoroughly to remove the onion smell from your hair.

7. Fenugreek Seeds and Curd Pack:
Fenugreek seeds are well known for their ability to prevent hair loss and promote hair growth from roots. Curd conditions the hair and adds shine and moisture to the hair. 
What you need: 
Fenugreek Seeds
Curd
Process:
Soak 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds overnight. The next morning, grind them into a fine paste with curd. Apply this paste to hair and scalp and leave for 30 minutes. Rinse your hair. 

