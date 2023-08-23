Hair health: 5 key reasons why Saffron can aid in Haircare

Saffron, a prized spice known for its rich colour and unique flavour, also offers several benefits for your hair. Here are five ways saffron can benefit your hair. Saffron is a revolutionary ingredient that is immensely useful to boost your hair's health.

The benefits of saffron also extend to hair care. It has long been a popular ingredient in Ayurvedic hair oils. Saffron's antioxidants mend follicles to generate hair growth. Saffron oil applied to the roots of the hair can promote new hair growth and offer you long, shiny and healthy tresses. Using the saffron ingredient for your haircare routine is simple. Soak a few strands of saffron in milk and add liquorice to the mixture. Mix well till you get a paste. Apply this to your scalp and hair. Leave it as it is for 15 minutes and rinse with cold water. Repeat twice a week. The moisturizing properties and unique compounds found in saffron protect the hair from sun damage caused by UVB and UVA rays. In fact, using saffron on your hair provides enough antioxidants to prevent free radicals from invading your strands.

Regularly using saffron-infused hair oil or saffron-based hair masks can help you achieve healthier and more beautiful hair.

Here are 5 ways in which Saffron is useful in your daily haircare routine:

1. Promotes Hair Growth:

Saffron contains antioxidants that can help improve blood circulation to the scalp, thereby promoting hair growth. It strengthens hair follicles and reduces hair fall, leading to thicker and healthier hair.

2. Prevents Hair Loss:

Saffron's nourishing properties can help prevent hair loss by strengthening hair roots and reducing breakage. It also promotes healthier hair growth.

3. Adds Shine and Lustre:

Saffron imparts a natural shine and lustre to your hair, making it look vibrant and glossy. It can enhance the overall appearance of your locks.

4. Treats Dandruff:

Saffron has antibacterial and antifungal properties that can help treat dandruff and soothe an itchy scalp. Regular use can lead to a healthier and flake-free scalp.

5. Conditions Hair:

Saffron can act as a natural conditioner, leaving your hair soft, smooth, and manageable. It helps improve the texture of dry and damaged hair.

