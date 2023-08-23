Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 easy ways to Burn Fat sitting at your desk and boost energy throughout your workday

    Discover simple exercises and strategies to burn fat and stay active while seated. Transform your desk time into an opportunity for fitness and vitality.

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    In today's sedentary work culture, finding opportunities to burn fat while sitting at your desk is essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Incorporating simple habits and movements into your routine can make a significant difference over time. Remember, consistency is key. Incorporating these small changes into your daily routine can help you burn calories and improve your overall well-being even while working a desk job. It's important to listen to your body and avoid overexertion. Always consult a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your exercise routine, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

    Here are seven easy ways to burn fat and stay active while working at your desk:

    1. Seated Leg Raises

    Engage your core muscles and lift one leg off the ground, extending it straight in front of you. Hold for a few seconds, then lower it back down. Alternate between legs, aiming for 15-20 repetitions on each side. This exercise targets your lower abdominal muscles and helps tone your legs.

    2. Desk Chair Squats

    Stand up from your chair and perform squats by lowering yourself toward the chair as if you're about to sit down, then stand back up. Repeat this movement for 12-15 reps. Squats engage your leg muscles and can help boost your metabolism.

    3. Desk Push-Ups

    Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the edge of your desk, keeping your body in a straight line. Lower your chest toward the desk by bending your elbows, then push back up. Perform 10-15 push-ups, targeting your chest, arms, and shoulders.

    4. Abdominal Contractions

    While sitting, tighten your abdominal muscles and hold for 10-15 seconds. Release and repeat 10 times. This subtle exercise engages your core and helps strengthen your abdominal muscles over time.

    5. Desk Marches

    Sit up straight and lift your knees one at a time, mimicking a marching motion. Aim for 1-2 minutes of continuous marching. This activity increases your heart rate and engages your leg muscles.

    6. Shoulder Blade Squeezes

    Sit tall and squeeze your shoulder blades together as if you're trying to hold a pencil between them. Hold for 5-10 seconds, then release. Repeat 15-20 times. This exercise targets your upper back and improves posture.

    7. Stretch Breaks

    Incorporate short stretching breaks throughout your workday. Stretch your arms overhead, rotate your neck gently, and perform wrist and ankle circles. Stretching helps maintain flexibility and relieves tension.

    In addition to these exercises, there are several other strategies to stay active at your desk:

    • Take Short Walks: Use your breaks to take brisk walks around the office. This can help improve circulation and boost energy levels.
    • Use a Stability Ball: Consider using a stability ball as your chair. Balancing on the ball engages your core muscles and improves posture.
    • Desk Biking or Pedaling: Invest in a mini stationary bike or foot pedal exerciser to use under your desk. This allows you to pedal while working, increasing your daily calorie burn.
    • Stay Hydrated: Drinking water not only keeps you hydrated but also prompts you to get up and move as you refill your water bottle or visit the restroom.
    • Standing Desk Options: If possible, switch between sitting and standing by using a standing desk or by elevating your computer monitor on books or a platform.
