Gut health 101: 7 fermented foods that improve digestion

Fermented foods are rich in beneficial probiotics, which can promote a healthy gut microbiome and improve digestion. Here are seven must-try fermented foods to support a healthy gut.

Fermented foods are becoming increasingly popular as people become more aware of the health advantages of probiotics. Probiotics are helpful bacteria that aid in maintaining a healthy balance of gut flora, and fermented foods contain these living bacteria, making them an excellent source of probiotics.

But with so many different fermented foods, knowing which ones to try can be hard. Many fantastic fermented foods are also available that can help support digestive health and increase gut flora counts. From kombucha to yoghurt, we've compiled a list of the top seven fermented foods for a healthy gut.

Yogurt: Yogurt is one of the most well-known fermented foods. It contains live cultures of beneficial bacteria, such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, which can help maintain a balanced gut microbiome. Opt for plain, unsweetened yoghurt with active cultures for the most benefit. Kefir: Kefir is a fermented dairy product that is similar to yoghurt but has a thinner consistency. It is rich in probiotics and can be made from various milk sources, including cow's, goat's, or even plant-based alternatives like coconut milk. Sauerkraut: Sauerkraut is a fermented cabbage dish that is loaded with probiotics. It is made by fermenting cabbage with salt, and the fermentation process enhances its nutritional value. Kimchi: Kimchi is a Korean fermented vegetable dish, primarily made from cabbage and Korean radishes. It is seasoned with a variety of spices and has a spicy and tangy flavor. Kimchi is rich in probiotics and nutrients. Miso: Miso is a traditional Japanese seasoning made by fermenting soybeans, salt, and koji (a type of fungus). It is commonly used to make miso soup and adds a savory umami flavour to dishes. Miso is a source of probiotics and antioxidants. Tempeh: Tempeh is a fermented soybean product with a nutty flavour and firm texture. It is a good source of protein and probiotics. Tempeh can be used in various dishes, including stir-fries and sandwiches. Kombucha: Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage that ferments sweetened tea with a SCOBY (a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast). It is effervescent and contains probiotics. Kombucha is available in various flavours.

Incorporating these fermented foods into your diet can contribute to a healthy gut and improved overall well-being. Consuming them regularly is essential to maintain a diverse and balanced gut microbiome. If you have specific dietary restrictions or preferences, non-dairy and plant-based options are available for many of these fermented foods.