Gudi Padwa, Eid, Navratri, Ram Navami and more: List of festivals to celebrate in April 2024

The month of April brings an assortment of festivities, each offering a glimpse into different cultures and traditions. Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, begins on April 9 and coincides with Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand (Jhulelal Jayanti), and Cheiraoba (Sajibu Nongma Pānba). It marks the New Year in diverse locations with unique customs and celebrations.

Here is a list of festivals and holidays one should not miss out on.

April 09: Chaitra Navratri

April 09: Ugadi

April 09: Gudi Padwa

April 09: Cheti Chand

April 09: Cheiraoba

April 10: Ramadan (Idu'l Fitr)

April 13:Baisakhi

April 13: Mesha Sankranthi

April 13: Biju Festival

April 14: Yamuna Chhath

April 14: Bohag Bihu

April 14: Tamil New Year

April 14: Vishu

April 15: Bengali New Year

April 17: Ram Navami

Celebrate these festivals with your family and friends!