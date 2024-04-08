Gudi Padwa, Eid, Navratri, Ram Navami and more: List of festivals to celebrate in April 2024
Here is a list of festivals and holidays one should not miss out on.
The month of April brings an assortment of festivities, each offering a glimpse into different cultures and traditions. Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, begins on April 9 and coincides with Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand (Jhulelal Jayanti), and Cheiraoba (Sajibu Nongma Pānba). It marks the New Year in diverse locations with unique customs and celebrations.
Here is a list of festivals and holidays one should not miss out on.
April 09: Chaitra Navratri
April 09: Ugadi
April 09: Gudi Padwa
April 09: Cheti Chand
April 09: Cheiraoba
April 10: Ramadan (Idu'l Fitr)
April 13:Baisakhi
April 13: Mesha Sankranthi
Also read: Sanjay Dutt to join politics? To contest Lok Sabha elections? Details here
April 13: Biju Festival
April 14: Yamuna Chhath
April 14: Bohag Bihu
April 14: Tamil New Year
April 14: Vishu
April 15: Bengali New Year
April 17: Ram Navami
Celebrate these festivals with your family and friends!