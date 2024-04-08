Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gudi Padwa, Eid, Navratri, Ram Navami and more: List of festivals to celebrate in April 2024

    Here is a list of festivals and holidays one should not miss out on.

    Gudi Padwa, Eid, Navratri, Ram Navami and more: List of festivals to celebrate in April 2024
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

    The month of April brings an assortment of festivities, each offering a glimpse into different cultures and traditions. Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, begins on April 9 and coincides with Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand (Jhulelal Jayanti), and Cheiraoba (Sajibu Nongma Pānba). It marks the New Year in diverse locations with unique customs and celebrations.

    Here is a list of festivals and holidays one should not miss out on.

    April 09: Chaitra Navratri

    April 09: Ugadi

    April 09: Gudi Padwa

    April 09: Cheti Chand

    April 09: Cheiraoba 

    April 10: Ramadan (Idu'l Fitr)

    April 13:Baisakhi

    April 13: Mesha Sankranthi

    April 13: Biju Festival

    April 14: Yamuna Chhath

    April 14: Bohag Bihu

    April 14: Tamil New Year

    April 14: Vishu

    April 15: Bengali New Year

    April 17: Ram Navami

    Celebrate these festivals with your family and friends!

