    Gudi Padwa 2024: When is Marathi New Year? Know about tradition, rituals, shubh muhurat and more

    Maharashtrians and Konkanis observe Gudi Padwa as the first day of the year. Gudi (or Gudhi) refers to Lord Brahma’s flag, while Padwa refers to Pratipada (the first day of the new moon phase in the Hindu calendar).

    Gudi Padwa 2024: When is Marathi New Year? Know about tradition, rituals, shubh muhurat and more
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    It's that time of year again! Across India, many states are preparing to celebrate their New Year festivities, which mark the beginning of a new cycle and the start of the harvest season. Gudi Padwa, also known as Marathi New Year or Samvatsar Padvo, is a particularly significant event for Maharashtrians and Konkanis. As we prepare to welcome the fresh Year, let us remember the spirit of Gudi Padwa: a time of fresh beginnings, cultural heritage, and the promise of wealth and prosperity for everyone. Wishing everyone a happy and auspicious Gudi Padwa!

    Gudi Padwa 2024: Date, Time, and Shubh Muhurat
    This year's Gudi Padwa festival will take place on April 9. According to Drikpanchang, the Pratipada Tithi will start at 11:50 p.m. on April 8 and end at 08:30 p.m. on April 9.

    Gudi Padwa 2024: Rituals and Traditions 
    Gudi Padwa begins with an auspicious oil bath and morning prayer. It is common to ingest a blend of neem leaves, jaggery, and other seeds to represent the bitter and sweet aspects of life. Then, a special puja for Lord Brahma is done, followed by a havan to request blessings from Lord Vishnu and his incarnations.

    People use flowers, mango leaf torans, and rangolis to clean and decorate their houses. Modak, shrikhand, and puran poli are popular dishes among friends and family. People visit temples to beg for blessings and pray. Devotees also take part in public processions, eat local food, and celebrate the day in grand manner.

    The most recognisable sign of Gudi Padwa is the 'gudi,' which is a flag fashioned of an upside-down pot decorated with yellow cloth and mounted on a bamboo staff. Women frequently take satisfaction in creating beautiful gudis at home, and dwellings are adorned with vivid rangoli designs to welcome riches and good fortune.

    Preparing for the Gudi Padwa puja entails gathering necessary goods such as neem leaves, mango leaves, rangoli materials, prasad (holy offerings), silk sarees, sticks, flowers, and garlands.

    The significance of Gudi Padwa goes beyond mere celebration; it is a moment to reflect on the circle of life, show appreciation for the past, and welcome the opportunities of the new year. With its rich traditions and lively celebrations, Gudi Padwa pulls communities together in a sense of regeneration and optimism.
     

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 3:54 PM IST
