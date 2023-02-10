Google Doodle honours PK Rosy, First Malayalam female actor; know all about her

In its statement, Google said PK Rosy broke all barriers with her performance in the Malayalam film Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child) during the time when performing arts were discouraged in society, particularly for women.

On her 120th birthday, Google dedicated a doodle to PK Rosy, Malayalam cinema's first lead female actor. Following a Google page dedicated to her, she was born on February 10, 1903, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Rajamma was PK Rosy's real name. In its statement, Google said she broke all barriers with her performance in the Malayalam film Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child) during the time when performing arts were discouraged in society, particularly for women.

According to IMDb, the audience was angry that a Dalit woman played the role of a Nair woman in the cinema, which was shown at the Capitol Cinema in Thiruvananthapuram.

She reportedly moved to Tamil Nadu after marrying truck driver Kesava Pillai and going by the name 'Rajammal.'

Her contribution to Malayalam cinema and society was revealed many years after she stopped acting. In her honour, Google said, "Thank you, PK Rosy, for your bravery and the legacy you leave behind."

In 2019, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) announced the formation of a film society under PK Rosy's name. "Our logo invokes Rosy visually and is designed by Mumbai-based designer Zoya Riyas. The P.K. Rosy Film Society is an effort on our part to create a viewing space for cinema, which has traditionally been an all-male space.

We aim to showcase, discuss, and celebrate women filmmakers, women film professionals, and feminist cinema aesthetics, led and run by an all ciswomen/transwomen panel," their statement read.

