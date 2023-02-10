Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Doodle honours PK Rosy, First Malayalam female actor; know all about her

    In its statement, Google said PK Rosy broke all barriers with her performance in the Malayalam film Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child) during the time when performing arts were discouraged in society, particularly for women.

    Google Doodle honours PK Rosy, First Malayalam female actor; know all about her - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    On her 120th birthday, Google dedicated a doodle to PK Rosy, Malayalam cinema's first lead female actor. Following a Google page dedicated to her, she was born on February 10, 1903, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

    Rajamma was PK Rosy's real name. In its statement, Google said she broke all barriers with her performance in the Malayalam film Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child) during the time when performing arts were discouraged in society, particularly for women.

    According to IMDb, the audience was angry that a Dalit woman played the role of a Nair woman in the cinema, which was shown at the Capitol Cinema in Thiruvananthapuram.

    She reportedly moved to Tamil Nadu after marrying truck driver Kesava Pillai and going by the name 'Rajammal.'

    Her contribution to Malayalam cinema and society was revealed many years after she stopped acting. In her honour, Google said, "Thank you, PK Rosy, for your bravery and the legacy you leave behind."

    In 2019, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) announced the formation of a film society under PK Rosy's name. "Our logo invokes Rosy visually and is designed by Mumbai-based designer Zoya Riyas. The P.K. Rosy Film Society is an effort on our part to create a viewing space for cinema, which has traditionally been an all-male space.

    We aim to showcase, discuss, and celebrate women filmmakers, women film professionals, and feminist cinema aesthetics, led and run by an all ciswomen/transwomen panel," their statement read. 

    Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates Boba Tea; learn how to make it, benefits and more

    Also Read: Google Doodle honours Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, India's 1st athlete to win Olympic medal

    Also Read: Google Doodle honours Maria Telkes aka 'The Sun Queen'; Know all about her

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for February 10 2023 Virgo Libra Pisces Capricorn Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 10, 2023: Good day for Pisces, Aquarius; be careful Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for February 10 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Deepika Padukone shows Shah Rukh Khan how to get perfect glowing skin; encourages him to use sunscreen RBA

    Deepika Padukone shows Shah Rukh Khan how to get perfect glowing skin; encourages him to use sunscreen

    Hyderabad woman loses vision after spending hours on smartphone in dark gcw

    Hyderabad woman loses vision after spending hours on smartphone in dark

    Valentines Day 2023 Recipe: This delicious chocolate cake will win your partner's heart snt

    Valentine's Day 2023 Recipe: This delicious chocolate cake will win your partner's heart

    Recent Stories

    Love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish blue wristwatch? The cost will blow your mind RBA

    Love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish blue wristwatch? The cost will blow your mind

    Centre appoints two more judges to Supreme Court; to work at full strength of 34 AJR

    Centre appoints two more judges to Supreme Court; to work at full strength of 34

    PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Prime Minister to flag off two Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate elevated roads; check details - adt

    PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Prime Minister to flag off two Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate elevated roads; details

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC try their luck at League Shield and playoffs spots, respectively-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC try their luck at League Shield and playoffs spots, respectively

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Team India clarifies confusion on what Ravindra Jadeja applied on his finger against Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Team India clarifies confusion on what Ravindra Jadeja applied on his finger

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon