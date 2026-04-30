Goa has several great kingfish rava fry restaurants, from historic landmarks to small seafood spots. Prices vary by dish size and market rate, but every restaurant on our list serves fresh, genuine Goan-style fish fry worth every taste.

Crispy on the outside, juicy inside, and coated in a spicy semolina crust—Kingfish Rava Fry is one of Goa’s most iconic seafood dishes. Whether you call it surmai fry or kingfish fry, no Goa trip is complete without trying this coastal classic. Here are 7 of the best places in Goa to relish this delicacy, along with approximate prices.

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1. Martin's Corner Seafood restaurant

Approx Price: ₹450–₹650

A legendary Goan dining spot, Martin’s Corner serves one of the most flavourful kingfish rava fries in the state. The fish is fresh, thick-cut, and perfectly crisp.

2. The Fishermans Wharf Goan restaurant

Approx Price: ₹400–₹550

Known for its riverside setting and seafood menu, this restaurant’s kingfish rava fry is a top pick for both tourists and locals.

3. Ritz Classic Panjim Seafood restaurant

Approx Price: ₹350–₹500

Ritz Classic is famous for traditional Goan seafood. Their kingfish rava fry pairs brilliantly with fish curry rice.

4. Mum's Kitchen Goan restaurant

Approx Price: ₹450–₹600

For a more refined take on Goan cuisine, Mum’s Kitchen offers beautifully prepared kingfish rava fry using authentic home-style recipes.

5. Vinayak Family Restaurant Seafood restaurant

Approx Price: ₹300–₹450

A local favourite in North Goa, Vinayak is loved for affordable and delicious seafood plates, including a standout kingfish fry.

6. Zeebop by the Sea

Approx Price: ₹450–₹650

Enjoy your kingfish rava fry with beach views at this popular seaside restaurant known for fresh catches and relaxed ambience.

7. Anand Sea Food bar & restaurant, Anjuna Seafood restaurant

Approx Price: ₹300–₹500

A hidden gem in North Goa, Anand’s is often recommended by locals for hearty portions and consistently tasty seafood.

About Goa Kingfish Rava Fry

From iconic institutions to local seafood joints, Goa offers no shortage of places to enjoy a stellar kingfish rava fry. Prices vary depending on portion size and market rates, but every spot on this list is known for serving fresh, authentic Goan-style fish fry that’s worth every bite.

Prices are approximate and may vary based on season and market fish rates.

Kingfish rava fry is widely featured on menus at Goa’s top seafood restaurants, especially those known for authentic local cuisine.

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