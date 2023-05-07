Get glowing, hydrated skin in summer by avoiding these 5 practises
There are several factors responsible for bad skin. Sometimes even after taking care of our skin regularly, we face outburts on our skin. Let's discuss some common malpractises that affect our skin during summer.
We often follow some practices without knowing they harm our skin indirectly. Here are some of them.
- If you change beauty products frequently: According to a study, producing results takes an active drug at least 4-6 weeks. You are not giving an effect enough time to work if you switch items too frequently. Also, using multiple products can cause skin ageing and make it rough and dry.
- If you lack a nourishing moisturiser: You must moisturise and hydrate your skin, which turns dry and develops patches without proper hydration. Using a moisturiser is the easiest and most crucial step in any beauty programme.
- Not exercising regularly: You must work out regularly and stay fit to maintain good skin, as both are related. Exercising maintains blood circulation, keeps the skin healthy, and makes us look younger.
- Eating junk food: It is essential to avoid oily food, snacks and junk food to maintain healthy glowing skin. We must eat fresh fruits and green vegetables and avoid low amounts of sugar and salt.
- Not using a proper SPF regularly: It is imperative to apply sunscreen daily, even if you are indoors. Select a skin-safe sunscreen. Look for a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and PA+++ UVA protection.
