Gen Z Dating: All you need to know about terms and stages

Love and relationships have always been a beautiful phase of everyone's life.Gen Z love and relationships are too complex. Earlier, the relationship status of a person was either single or taken. It was as simple as that, but is it the same now? Definitely not. Love and relationships have become so common that there are many terms to describe the stage of a relationship and more.

Just as time is changing, the definitions of relationships are also changing. We can also say that the old is the same, but many new terms have come, which are the gift of today's generation, i.e., Gen Z, and are theirs. Let's know what names have been given to different concepts of relationships.

Today so many terms have come in relationships that it has become difficult to remember them. Sometimes someone is adopting the formula of benching; somewhere, someone is boarding the ship of situationship. One more concept has been added in the changing definition of relationships, whose name is CCD. Although now a new term keeps getting added to the relationship, this is a little different from all the rest.

Today in this article we are going to tell you about the new relationship concept of Gen Z. Knowing about which you will be surprised in the same way as you were after knowing terms like benching, breadcrumbing, and ghosting. Let us know in this article how Gen Z's CCD defines a relationship.

Gen Z's definition of love:

There was a time when people used to spend their lives waiting and loving someone, but today all this has changed. Now people are ready to get into a relationship but shy away from making a lifetime commitment.

Benching:

It has become a common thing in today's generation that even while being in a relationship with someone, they have started carrying a backup for themselves, which is used when the previous relationship ends.

Situationship:

This is such a term of relationship, which defines a season. This is a relationship in which those people come who are single and want someone's company for some time.

Friends With Benifits:

It can also be said that getting into a relationship to fulfill your needs and share feelings and separating after getting bored or benefiting from it. This concept is known as 'cuffing season.'. This is a temporary relationship.

The second C defines cushioning:

The word cushioning is derived from cushion, which means a mattress. It means a person who can be used for one's comfort. In this relationship, the boy and the girl keep a backup plan for themselves even while being in the relationship. People use such a person when their own relationship is not going well or is on the verge of breaking up.

DINK is also a new concept:

DINK means 'double income, no kids,' that is, a relationship in which both the couples earn money but choose not to have a child by mutual consent. Such people have a more flexible lifestyle and financial freedom than those couples who have children.

How does CCD affect relationships?

These concepts work to weaken any relationship. If you are in a relationship with someone, and despite this, you remain in contact with someone else, then it creates weakness in your relationship.

When your partner is not with you and is unable to support you due to some reasons, then instead of understanding him, you will go to the person who is kept as a backup. Due to this, the feeling starts changing from person to person. Therefore, whoever you are in a relationship with, be loyal to them and take your relationship to a good level.

