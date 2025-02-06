Iran to Malaysia: 6 Countries that have BANNED Valentine's day celebrations

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14th. But did you know there are some countries where love and affection are frowned upon, and if couples are seen celebrating Valentine's Day, they face consequences?

Iran Iran is a Muslim country where Valentine's Day celebrations are prohibited. It's considered Western culture and religious leaders disapprove of it.

Pakistan Yes, our neighboring country Pakistan also strongly opposes Valentine's Day. In 2018, the High Court banned celebrations and media coverage, deeming it representative of Western culture.

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia used to have a climate of fear around Valentine's Day. In 2014, 39 people were jailed for celebrating. The ban was lifted in 2018, but due to the Muslim population, it's not widely celebrated.

Malaysia Malaysia has a large Muslim population. A fatwa was issued against Valentine's Day in 2005, and annual anti-Valentine's Day campaigns are held, making people afraid to go out.

Indonesia While there's no official ban, areas like Surabaya and Makassar have hardline Muslims who oppose Valentine's Day, holding protests. Those celebrating may face action.

Uzbekistan Uzbekistan celebrates the birthday of Babur instead of Valentine's Day. While not illegal, celebrating Valentine's Day is discouraged in favor of Babur's remembrance.

