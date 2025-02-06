Iran to Malaysia: 6 Countries that have BANNED Valentine's day celebrations

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14th. But did you know there are some countries where love and affection are frowned upon, and if couples are seen celebrating Valentine's Day, they face consequences?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 3:50 PM IST

Iran

Iran is a Muslim country where Valentine's Day celebrations are prohibited. It's considered Western culture and religious leaders disapprove of it.

article_image2

Pakistan

Yes, our neighboring country Pakistan also strongly opposes Valentine's Day. In 2018, the High Court banned celebrations and media coverage, deeming it representative of Western culture.

article_image3

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia used to have a climate of fear around Valentine's Day. In 2014, 39 people were jailed for celebrating. The ban was lifted in 2018, but due to the Muslim population, it's not widely celebrated.

article_image4

Malaysia

Malaysia has a large Muslim population. A fatwa was issued against Valentine's Day in 2005, and annual anti-Valentine's Day campaigns are held, making people afraid to go out.

article_image5

Indonesia

While there's no official ban, areas like Surabaya and Makassar have hardline Muslims who oppose Valentine's Day, holding protests. Those celebrating may face action.

article_image6

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan celebrates the birthday of Babur instead of Valentine's Day. While not illegal, celebrating Valentine's Day is discouraged in favor of Babur's remembrance.

 

