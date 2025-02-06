Valentine's Day 2025: 5 gifts you must avoid giving your partner according to Vastu; Check here

Planning to impress your loved one with a gift this Valentine's Day? Vastu Shastra advises against certain gifts for your beloved. Find out which gifts to avoid and explore Vastu-approved alternatives

Valentine's Day is a popular occasion for expressing love. Many choose this day to propose or celebrate their love. Choose the right gift to avoid mishaps. Vastu Shastra offers guidance on suitable gifts

1. Silver:

Gifting silver jewelry might lead to breakups, according to some Vastu beliefs. Gold and diamonds are preferred. While silver is valuable, consider Vastu before gifting to avoid potential issues

2. Handkerchiefs:

Handkerchiefs are associated with breakups in some cultures. While a superstition, they symbolize longing and commitment, potentially hindering a serious relationship

3. Footwear:

Gifting footwear is considered inauspicious, potentially leading to separation. However, many gift footwear based on personal preferences

4. Sharp Objects:

Sharp objects like knives or scissors are generally seen as negative gifts, associated with danger or harm. Avoid these unless your partner has a specific need or interest

5. Perfumes:

Perfume is sometimes considered unlucky as it symbolizes a fading relationship. However, many gift perfumes based on personal preference

