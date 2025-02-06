Valentine's Day 2025: 5 gifts you must avoid giving your partner according to Vastu; Check here

Planning to impress your loved one with a gift this Valentine's Day? Vastu Shastra advises against certain gifts for your beloved. Find out which gifts to avoid and explore Vastu-approved alternatives

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 7:26 AM IST

Valentine's Day is a popular occasion for expressing love. Many choose this day to propose or celebrate their love. Choose the right gift to avoid mishaps. Vastu Shastra offers guidance on suitable gifts

budget 2025
article_image2

1. Silver:

Gifting silver jewelry might lead to breakups, according to some Vastu beliefs. Gold and diamonds are preferred. While silver is valuable, consider Vastu before gifting to avoid potential issues

article_image3

2. Handkerchiefs:

Handkerchiefs are associated with breakups in some cultures. While a superstition, they symbolize longing and commitment, potentially hindering a serious relationship

article_image4

3. Footwear:

Gifting footwear is considered inauspicious, potentially leading to separation. However, many gift footwear based on personal preferences

article_image5

4. Sharp Objects:

Sharp objects like knives or scissors are generally seen as negative gifts, associated with danger or harm. Avoid these unless your partner has a specific need or interest

article_image6

5. Perfumes:

Perfume is sometimes considered unlucky as it symbolizes a fading relationship. However, many gift perfumes based on personal preference

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Caring for HIV-Positive Mothers After Birth: Breastfeeding and Health Considerations RBA

Caring for HIV-Positive Mothers After Birth: Breastfeeding and Health Considerations

Met Gala 2025: Dress code revealed for fashion's biggest night- Here's what we know NTI

Met Gala 2025: Dress code revealed for fashion's biggest night– Here's what we know

World Nutella Day 2025 7 yummy dishes you must try with your family Recipes here RBA

World Nutella Day 2025: 7 yummy dishes you must try with your family | Recipes here

What is Aspergillosis? A Guide to Fungal Infections and Their Risks RBA

What is Aspergillosis? A Guide to Fungal Infections and Their Risks

World Cancer Day: How common is breast cancer in women under 40; read details RBA

World Cancer Day: How common is breast cancer in women under 40; read details

Recent Stories

Kochi cops issue lookout circular against filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan over defamation complaint anr

Kochi cops issue lookout circular against filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan over defamation complaint

Abhishek Bachchan enjoys birthday celebration with Amitabh Bachchan at ISPL match NTI

Abhishek Bachchan enjoys birthday celebration with Amitabh Bachchan at ISPL match

Nora Fatehi Birthday: Check inspired bodycon dress for date night NTI

Nora Fatehi Birthday: Check inspired bodycon dress for date night

PHOTOS Nora Fatehi's stunning earrings for newlyweds RBA

PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi's stunning earrings for newlyweds

MAX OTT Release: When and Where to watch Kichcha Sudeep's action thriller online? NTI

MAX OTT Release: When and Where to watch Kichcha Sudeep's action thriller online?

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon