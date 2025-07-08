Growing coriander at home is easy. With just a little effort, you’ll have a steady supply of fresh, chemical-free greens right at your fingertips. Coriander is the perfect herb to start your home garden journey.

Coriander, cilantro or dhania, is probably the most versatile Indian herb. Garnish for curry, to prepare chutneys, or to add zing to salads – fresh coriander lends life to your dishes. The best part? An enormous backyard is not required to cultivate it. Coriander is easy to grow almost anywhere on your balcony, windowsill, or kitchen with a little tender loving care. Follow this step-by-step guide on how to home-grow coriander.

Step by step guide to grow coriander at home:

Step 1: Select the Correct Seeds

Begin with whole coriander seeds, if available, from a garden store. Coriander seeds from supermarkets are treated and will not germinate correctly. To promote better germination, roll over the seeds gently using a rolling pin to break them open—this hurries the germination along.

Step 2: Prepare the Pot and Soil

Select a pot or container which has a depth of at least 6-8 inches and holes to facilitate drainage. Coriander doesn't enjoy waterlogging, and therefore drainage is necessary.

Soil mixture: Select a light-draining mixture. Garden soil, compost, and sand in the ratio 2:1:1 is ideal.

Tip: Add organic compost to the soil for enhanced growth.

Step 3: Plant the Seeds

Sow the ground coriander seeds uniformly on the ground. Cover them with a light half-inch layer of soil. Don't bury them too deeply.

Spacing: Plant 1-2 inches apart between seed bunches.

Watering: Water lightly with a fine spray of water—damp, not soggy.

Step 4: Find the Right Spot

Position the pot in sunny, bright position that gets 4-5 hours of direct sunlight every day. Window, balcony, or patio is good enough.

Temperature: Coriander can grow in cool to moderate temperatures (15°C–30°C).

Do not expose directly to afternoon sun, especially in tropical conditions—half a day's shade is best in tropical conditions.

Step 5: Water and Maintain Daily

Maintain the soil moist but not soggy. Water 1–2 days as needed based on the weather.

Be careful of pests: Whiteflies or aphids sometimes strike; mist with neem spray or soapy water to discourage them.

Don't over-fertilize: Too much feeding will give more leaf and less taste.

Step 6: Proper Harvesting

Your coriander will be ready for the first harvest in 3–4 weeks. When the plant is around 6 inches tall:

Cut off the outside leaves with scissors, leaving the inside stems to form new ones.

Regular trimming promotes bushy growth and suppresses flowering (bolting).

Bonus Tip: Regrow from Scraps

If you have purchased coriander with roots from the market, simply plant the roots in soil to regrow it! It's a zero-waste, environment-friendly gardening tip.