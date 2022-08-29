Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Look: Lalbaugcha Raja arrives with a glimpse of Ram Mandir

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 7:10 PM IST

    The theme for this year is the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Nitin Chandrakant Desai, a renowned art director, designed the decorations at Lalbaughcha Raja. At the entrance, there will be a Ram mandir with Lord Ram's idol, according to Desai.
     

    The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal revealed the first look of its signature 14-foot-tall Ganesh idol on Monday, August 29. 
    This year's theme is the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The decorations at Lalbaughcha Raja are designed by renowned art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai. "There will be a Ram mandir with Lord Ram's idol at the entrance." "We'll also have a replica of the Ayodhya temple's dome," said Balasaheb Kamble, president of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

     

    Every day, approximately 25 lakh people visit the well-known Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, which was established in 1934. According to Balasaheb Kamble, the head of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, "people from all over the world come to seek the blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganeshotsav."

    Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Mandal, founded in 1934, is celebrating its 89th anniversary this year and expects more visitors as the state government has lifted Covid restrictions. "With no restrictions, the celebrations will be held as they were before the pandemic." This year, too, we anticipate a high number of visitors. "With that in mind, we've already prepared," Kamble added.

