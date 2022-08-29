Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai's wealthy GSB Ganesh Mandal gets insurance coverage worth Rs 316.40 crore

    The insurance covers the pandal, volunteers, priests, cooks, footwear stall workers, valet parking personnel, and security guards for a total of Rs 316.4 crore.

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

    The GSB Seva Mandal, one of Mumbai's wealthiest Ganesh Mandals, has taken an insurance policy worth Rs 316.40 crore for the upcoming Ganpati festival, according to a Mandal representative.

    According to Vijay Kamath, chairman of the GSB Seva Mandal in Mumbai's King's Circle, "All public liabilities and every devotee visiting the Mandal are covered under the insurance for the 10-day festivities beginning on Wednesday."

    According to a Mandal representative, it is the highest insurance cover taken by a Mandal.

    The insurance worth Rs 316.4 crore includes Rs 31.97 cover for gold, silver, and other valuable items, and Rs 263 crore covers the pandal, volunteers, priests, cooks, footwear stall workers, valet parking personnel, and security guards.

    According to Kamath, the Mandal has also purchased an Rs one crore standard fire and special peril policy with earthquake risk, which covers furniture, fixtures, fittings, and installations such as computers, CCTVs, and scanners.

    "We have taken care of all public liabilities and every devotee who visits Mandal. As the most disciplined Ganesh Mandal, it is our responsibility to ensure the safety of every devotee of Bappa (Lord Ganesh)," Kamath stated.

    The GSB Seva Mandal is celebrating its 68th Ganpati festival.

    (With inputs from PTI)

