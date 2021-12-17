Follow these tips to take care of your supple skin and silky tresses, this winter

Weather changes have an effect on both the skin and the hair. For temperature changes, the skin possesses a thermoregulatory mechanism, but it takes time for the skin to respond to rapid changes. Use these tips to take care of your hair and skin during winters.

Changes in humidity levels influence skin hydration; strong winds can dry the skin, while excess wetness during the rainy season can contribute to fungal infections. However, with proper care, issues can be addressed with minor modifications that allow the skin to respond more quickly and effectively.

Common hair and skin problems experienced during the winter: When the humidity levels in the air decline in the winter, the skin's hydration levels drop as well, causing dryness and, in some cases, cracks. The barrier function of the skin is one of its most important functions. The skin barrier is made up of dead skin cells and lipids on the outermost layer of the skin, which helps us maintain moisture and protects us from external environmental influences and pathogens. The skin barrier function is compromised when this layer dries up with little or no hydration, resulting in inflammation and discomfort.

Acne sufferers may notice that their condition worsens: Itching, dryness, patchiness, and flakiness of the skin are all possible symptoms. Environmental pollutants and microorganisms have an easier time getting inside and wreaking havoc. Hair becomes dry, dull, brittle and prone to breaking in the same way.

The difference in how the winter cold affects different skin and hair types: Winters can have a variety of effects on different skin and hair types. Oily skin and acne sufferers may have a flare-up as the epidermal barrier is damaged and irritated. Dry skin will show up as greater dryness, peeling, and patchy skin.

Curly hair is more prone to brittleness, and winter conditions can be particularly harsh on it. Brittleness and dryness are additional signs of dry hair. Those who colour their hair and utilise heat styling methods will notice their hair condition deteriorate, with greater dryness and brittleness.

In the winter, you'll need to switch up your skincare routine. In the winter, a good moisturiser is vital, but choose a cream or serum that won't clog your pores. Coconut-based skin oils are not only non-comedogenic, but they also boost skin hydration by at least 30% due to their high content of saturated fatty acids and ability to enter the skin.

ALSO READ: Will you wear clothes made out of human hair?

The significance of good hair care and skin care routine: Although the skin has its own regulatory mechanisms, rapid weather changes require time for the skin to respond to. The skin is confused by this, as well as the fact that humans employ external sources to adjust the temperature, such as taking hot showers. As a result, it is critical to apply corrective measures in one's skincare and hair care in accordance with the skin's requirements. In the winter, dry skin and hair can be readily remedied by altering skincare measures. Excess skin oil, filth, and debris must be removed on a daily basis by cleaning the skin. When the skin becomes dry, it is necessary to switch to a softer cleansing lotion containing oils or emollients that will not cause the skin to become even drier. Avoid soaps and cleansers that include sodium lauryl sulphate, as they might dry up your skin. To replace skin hydration levels, use a serum or coconut-based skin oil.

In the same way, avoid or limit heat styling and chemical processing treatments on your hair in the winter because they can cause additional damage and make your hair more brittle. Massage coconut-based hair oil into your hair on a daily basis to promote penetration and circulation. If your hair is dry or frizzy, use a gentle, SLS-free shampoo and a conditioner or a deep conditioner mask.

ALSO READ: These health-related gadgets will help you improve your well-being