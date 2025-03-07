Floodlighting in Dating: Dark side of relationship turning love into drama

Relationship terms are never ending, From Situationship to Gaslighting, there are endless terms to type of relationships and phases of relationship. Let's look at the new trending dating term. 

Floodlighting in Dating: Dark side of relationship turning love into drama MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 6:58 AM IST

What is Floodlighting: Every year some new and unique terms and trends of dating emerge. These trends are very much discussed among Gen-Z. You should also be aware of these dating trends so that your relationship remains better. Floodlighting, a new dating trend, is very much discussed on social media. Relationship experts are warning single people to be on high alert regarding floodlighting. In this article, know what is floodlighting and its effect on the relationship.

What is the 'Floodlighting' dating trend?

Floodlighting is a dating trend in which a partner shares very personal things at the beginning of the relationship. If you have recently started dating and you feel that you or your potential partner is sharing more things with you than necessary, then this is floodlighting.

Floodlighting is a manipulative dating strategy in which a person shares extremely personal information with their partner, including past relationship pain, childhood struggles, trauma or grief.

By sharing such details too early in the relationship, they create a false sense of intimacy, gain the other person's sympathy and trust, or see if the other person can handle these aspects of your life.

Floodlighting is based on trust and dependency, which develops naturally over time. Being transparent with your potential partner is not wrong, but to understand floodlighting, it is important to know that the motivation for sharing such details is multifaceted. Its purpose is often to reduce pain, test loyalty and tolerance in the relationship.

ALSO READ:  Mental Health: 7 proven Japnese techniques to declutter, de-stress, self discovery

Disadvantages of floodlighting

Risk of exploitation

Sharing too much too soon can make you vulnerable to manipulation. If the other person is not very interested in you, he or she can misuse your words.

Imbalance

When one person shares too much, the other person's space to share is reduced. The listener is burdened with handling your feelings. He or she becomes the emotional caretaker of the relationship, which increases the imbalance.

False intimacy

Sharing too much too soon can create a bond that is not sustainable in the long run. This is because it prevents your partner from getting close to you in a natural way and leads to a hasty relationship move.

Insecurity

Sharing too much often stems from a fear of rejection and a need for acceptance. Neither of these is ideal for a healthy relationship.

ALSO READ:  Productivity: 5 Ayurvedic rituals everyone must include in morning routine

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Women's Day 2025: Women making histories in STEM fields by breaking stereotypes MEG

Women's Day 2025: Women making histories in STEM fields by breaking stereotypes

Worried about toddler's arrogance? 6 reasons for their behavior, tips to deal with it MEG

Worried about toddler's arrogance? 6 reasons for their behavior, tips to deal with it

Strengthen your friendships: Step-by-step guide to resolving conflicts MEG

Strengthen your friendships: Step-by-step guide to resolving conflicts

Women's Day 2025: Sania Mirza to PV Sindhu; 7 women who inspire in sports MEG

Women’s Day 2025: Sania Mirza to PV Sindhu; 7 women who inspire in sports

Lifestyle changes for PCOD: 5 tips for PCOD diet, exercise, self-care SRI

Lifestyle changes for PCOD: 5 tips for PCOD diet, exercise, self-care

Recent Stories

Queen to Lootera: 8 HIT Bollywood classics re-releasing on March 7 NTI

Queen to Lootera: 8 HIT Bollywood classics re-releasing on March 7

Venjamoodu mass murder: Accused Afan collapses in police station's restroom, hospitalised anr

Venjamoodu mass murder: Accused Afan collapses in police station's restroom, hospitalised

Reddit Unveils New Tools To Improve User Experience After Slowdown In Engagement Metrics: Retail Unimpressed Amid Tech Pessimism

Reddit Unveils New Tools To Improve User Experience After Slowdown In Engagement Metrics: Retail Unimpressed Amid Tech Pessimism

Mind Medicine's Net Losses Swell In Q4, But Retail Finds At Least 3 Reasons To Stay Bullish

Mind Medicine's Net Losses Swell In Q4, But Retail Finds At Least 3 Reasons To Stay Bullish

Walgreens Boots Alliance Confirms $10B Go-Private Deal: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Walgreens Boots Alliance Confirms $10B Go-Private Deal: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon