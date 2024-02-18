Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Flirt Day 2024: Quotes, messages to send to your crush or loved ones

    February 18, is celebrated as Flirting Day and is said to foster optimism between two people, which is extremely beneficial to wellbeing.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    February 18, is celebrated as Flirting Day and is said to foster optimism between two people, which is extremely beneficial to wellbeing. One might express interest in a significant other by the tiny actions exchanged during flirtation. An expression of amusement or camaraderie is flirting. If they return the favor, it may also be the beginning of a deeper relationship.

    Those who want to chat with someone about something that's been on their mind might also use this day. Here are some quotes, and messages to send to your crush or loved ones.

    • "Are you made of copper and tellurium? Because you're Cu-Te."
    • "If kisses were snowflakes, I'd send you a blizzard."
    • "Do you have a map? I just got lost in your eyes."
    • "Is your name Google? Because you have everything I've been searching for."
    • "I must be a snowflake because I've fallen for you."
    • "If you were a vegetable, you'd be a cute-cumber."
    • "Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears."
    • "Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?"
    • "If beauty were time, you'd be an eternity."
    • "Do you have a Band-Aid? Because I just scraped my knee falling for you."
    • "You must be a parking ticket, because you've got 'fine' written all over you."
    • "If you were a vegetable, you'd be a cutecumber."
    • "Are you a camera? Every time I look at you, I smile."
    • "You're like a dictionary - you add meaning to my life."
    • "Do you have a name, or can I call you mine?"

    Feel free to use these playful and lighthearted quotes and messages to express your interest and make your crush smile on Flirting Day!

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
    Numerology Prediction for February 18, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for February 18, 2024: Good day for Capricorn, Aquarius; difficult day for Leo

    Daily Horoscope for February 17, 2024: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for February 17, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Anti-Valentines Week 2024: Slap Day to Kick Day, here is the full List of 7 anti-love days

    Numerology Prediction for February 18, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for February 18, 2024: Good day for Capricorn, Aquarius; difficult day for Leo

    'Bramayugam': Here's why you should watch the film

    'Thundu': 7 reasons to watch the Biju Menon cop film

    From Ashok Chavan to Pema Khandu, Ex-CMs who quit Congress

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

