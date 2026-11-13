Planning an international holiday in 2026? Time Out has revealed its list of the world's 10 best cities to visit, featuring destinations known for their culture, food, nightlife, historic landmarks and unique travel experiences.

From the buzzing streets of Tokyo to the historic charm of Edinburgh, some cities offer travellers experiences that go far beyond traditional sightseeing. Time Out has released its list of the world's best cities to visit in 2026, recognising destinations that stand out for their culture, food, nightlife, creativity and overall quality of life.

The annual selection brings together perspectives from locals, travel experts and editors to identify cities that offer something special to visitors. This year's list features destinations across different continents, combining historic landmarks, contemporary architecture, thriving food scenes and unique cultural experiences.

Whether you enjoy discovering hidden cafés, exploring centuries-old neighbourhoods, experiencing local nightlife or admiring impressive skylines, these cities offer plenty of reasons to plan your next holiday.

Here are the 10 destinations featured in Time Out's 2026 ranking.

1. Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town offers a striking combination of natural beauty, outdoor experiences and urban culture. The city is best known for Table Mountain, which overlooks its coastline and provides spectacular views of the surrounding landscape. Visitors can spend time at Clifton and Camps Bay beaches, explore the historic Robben Island or take a scenic drive along Chapman's Peak. The nearby Cape Winelands also attract visitors looking to explore South Africa's food and wine culture. Its mix of coastal scenery, cultural attractions and outdoor activities makes Cape Town an appealing destination for different kinds of travellers.

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2. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo brings together traditional Japanese heritage and modern urban life in a way few other cities can. Its neighbourhoods offer contrasting experiences, from peaceful temple surroundings to busy shopping and entertainment districts. Visitors can explore Senso-ji Temple in Asakusa, experience the famous Shibuya crossing or discover the nightlife of Shinjuku. The city is also a major destination for food lovers, with everything from traditional sushi counters and ramen shops to internationally recognised restaurants. Its efficient transport network, distinctive neighbourhoods and endless entertainment options make Tokyo a rewarding city to explore.

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3. Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne has earned its reputation as Australia's cultural capital through its thriving arts scene, independent cafés, street culture and diverse restaurants. Neighbourhoods such as Fitzroy, Carlton and St Kilda each have their own character, offering everything from vintage stores and independent boutiques to lively bars and creative spaces. The city's famous laneways are also popular for their colourful street art, hidden cafés and small restaurants. Melbourne's multicultural food scene, sporting events and music festivals add to its appeal. Travellers can also venture beyond the city for scenic journeys along the Great Ocean Road.

4. Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok is known for its energetic atmosphere, colourful markets, ornate temples and celebrated street food culture. The Thai capital offers a fascinating contrast between traditional neighbourhoods and modern shopping and entertainment districts. The Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew remain among its most recognised attractions, while Chatuchak Weekend Market draws visitors looking for clothing, souvenirs, handicrafts and local products. Food is another major reason to explore Bangkok. From pad thai and spicy curries to mango sticky rice, the city's street vendors offer a wide range of local flavours. Its lively nightlife and late-night cafés further add to its appeal.

5. Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh combines historic architecture, literary heritage and a vibrant contemporary arts scene. Its dramatic skyline is dominated by Edinburgh Castle, which overlooks the city's historic Old Town. The Royal Mile is among its most recognisable streets, featuring centuries-old buildings, traditional pubs and independent shops. Travellers looking for outdoor experiences can hike up Arthur's Seat, an ancient volcanic formation that offers panoramic views of the city. Edinburgh is also internationally famous for its Festival Fringe, which brings together comedians, musicians, theatre performers and artists from around the world.

6. Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City has become an increasingly popular destination for travellers interested in art, history and food. Its cultural identity reflects a combination of ancient indigenous heritage and Spanish colonial influences. The historic centre features landmarks such as the Metropolitan Cathedral and the archaeological remains of Templo Mayor. Art enthusiasts can also visit museums dedicated to celebrated Mexican artists, including Frida Kahlo. Neighbourhoods such as Roma and Condesa are known for their cafés, galleries, restaurants and nightlife. From traditional street tacos to internationally recognised dining establishments, the city's culinary scene is another major attraction.

7. London, United Kingdom

London continues to attract visitors with its combination of royal history, cultural institutions, shopping districts and entertainment. The city is home to famous landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London and Westminster Abbey. Its museums, including the British Museum and Tate Modern, also make it an important destination for art and history enthusiasts. Different neighbourhoods offer different experiences. Camden is known for its alternative culture and markets, Notting Hill for its colourful streets, and Shoreditch for its street art and creative spaces. With its multicultural population, diverse dining options and internationally recognised theatre scene, London remains a favourite among global travellers.

8. Shanghai, China

Shanghai offers a fascinating look at China's rapid urban transformation, where futuristic skyscrapers stand alongside historic architecture and traditional neighbourhoods. The Pudong district is known for its impressive skyline, including the Shanghai Tower, while The Bund offers views of historic buildings lining the Huangpu River. Visitors can explore Xintiandi for its restaurants and entertainment options or spend time discovering the city's temples, traditional markets and shopping streets. Its combination of modern architecture, cultural heritage and diverse cuisine makes Shanghai an exciting destination.

9. New York City, United States

New York remains one of the world's most recognisable travel destinations, offering an extensive mix of entertainment, culture, shopping and food. Visitors can explore Central Park, admire the Statue of Liberty or experience the bright lights of Times Square. The city also has a celebrated performing arts scene, with Broadway productions attracting audiences throughout the year. Its neighbourhoods have distinct personalities. Brooklyn offers creative spaces and independent cafés, SoHo is known for its shopping and architecture, while Harlem has a rich musical and cultural history. From museums and galleries to restaurants serving cuisines from across the world, New York offers countless ways to spend a holiday.

10. Seoul, South Korea

Seoul brings together centuries-old traditions and contemporary Korean culture. The South Korean capital has become a major international destination, attracting visitors interested in fashion, entertainment, technology and food. Gyeongbokgung Palace offers a glimpse into the country's royal history, while neighbourhoods such as Gangnam showcase its modern lifestyle and fashion scene. Food is another highlight, with Korean barbecue, traditional markets and innovative restaurants attracting visitors. The city's late-night cafés, shopping streets and entertainment districts also ensure there is plenty to explore after sunset.

Time Out's list of the best cities to visit in 2026 highlights how diverse urban travel has become. From historic European streets and Asian megacities to coastal destinations surrounded by natural landscapes, each city offers a different perspective on culture, food and everyday life. For travellers planning their next international holiday, these destinations provide plenty of inspiration, whether the priority is discovering local traditions, exploring creative neighbourhoods or experiencing some of the world's most exciting food and entertainment scenes.