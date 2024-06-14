Fathers Day 2024: Nutty monkey delight to fruit and cheese platter, easy dishes to make for your SUPER DAD

Father's Day 2024: Father's Day is around the corner and here are some easy and yummy recipes to make for your dad.

Father's Day is celebrated every year on June 16, and if you are wondering about how to make this day special, we have an idea for you! Cooking dishes for your father on this day can be a heartfelt expression of love and gratitude, woven with personal touches and memories. Crafting a meal for one's father embodies a tangible demonstration of appreciation, acknowledging his unwavering support and guidance.

Chef Bulbul Mehrotra from Cloud Kitchen- The Masala Affair suggested some easy, unique, and quick dishes that you can make for your Super Dad!

Greek Yogurt Parfait with a Twist

Ingredients:

• 1 cup Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cup granola

• 1/2 cup chopped mangoes

• 2 tablespoons Nutella/hazelnut paste

• 1 tablespoon chia seeds

• 1 tablespoon shredded coconut

• Honey (optional)

• Chocolate chips (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a bowl or glass, layer Greek yogurt, granola, and chopped mango.

2. Drizzle a spoonful of Nutella/Hazelnut Paste over the mangoes.

3. Sprinkle chia seeds and shredded coconut on top of the hazelnut layer.

4. Repeat the layers if desired.

5. Drizzle honey for added sweetness if desired.

6. Top with chocolate chips for an extra indulgence.

This twist adds a nutty flavour and some extra crunch and nutrition with chia seeds and shredded coconut. The dark chocolate shavings give a hint of decadence, making it a more exciting and satisfying treat!

Nutty Monkey Delight

Ingredients:

• 2 slices of your favourite artisanal bread

• 2 tablespoons peanut butter

• 1 banana, sliced

• 2 tablespoons chocolate chips

• Edible flowers (optional)

Instructions:

1. Toast the artisanal bread.

2. Spread peanut butter on each slice.

3. Top with banana slices.

4. Add chocolate chips.

5. Garnish (Optional): Decorate with edible flowers.

6. Enjoy your Nutty Monkey Delight!

Fruit and Cheese Platter Delight

Ingredients:

• A selection of fresh fruits (such as grapes, apple slices, and berries)

• A variety of cheeses (like cheddar, brie, and gouda)

• Crackers & garlic croutons

• Honey or fruit jam (optional)

• Pickles- Gherkins

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Ingredients: Wash and slice the fruits as needed. Cut the cheese into bite-sized pieces or slices.

2. Arrange on a Platter: Neatly place the fruits, cheeses, and crackers & garlic croutons, gherkins on a serving platter. Group similar items together for an appealing presentation.

3. Add Honey or Jam: If using, place a small dish of honey or jam on the platter for added sweetness.

4. Serve: Enjoy this delightful combination of flavours and textures, and pair it with a glass of your dad’s favourite wine.

